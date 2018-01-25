Brighton Football celebrates best season

Star Staff Reports

The 2017 Brighton Football Banquet was held Jan. 8 on the campus of Brighton High School.

It was a evening to celebrating the best season in Brighton Football history. Back in 2003, the Cardinals reached the Quarterfinals of the State playoffs. This past season Brighton played in the Class 5A State Semifinals taking on Beech.

The Cardinals came up a game short of playing in Cookeville. The Banquet was a chance to reflect on the historic run and shine the spotlight on the Cardinal seniors. The night began with a welcome from Brighton Athletic Director Brian Crowson.

After Assistant Coach Joshua Wyatt gave the invocation, it was time for the players, coaches, parents, family and Brighton supporters to eat dinner catered by Wells Kitchen.

Then it was time for the program with reflections on the 2017 season provided by The Millington Star Sports Editor Thomas Sellers Jr. Sellers broke down the 9-5 season, Region 8-5A championship run, comeback against Southwind in the playoffs and the upset in Paris over Henry County.

Later Brighton Buddies was recognized by Laura Drew Holmes and Emily Stewart.

New Brighton Freshman Football Head Coach Keegan Bran took a moment to recall the success of his players and their promising future.

Before honoring the varsity players, Brighton Head Coach Robin Jacobs recognized his assistants Bran, Wyatt, Jeremy Carter, Jason Allen, Jamie Comer, Michael David, Aaron Marshall, Brantley Tillman and David Wampler.

Allen was a part of the first Brighton Cardinal Football team in 1997. The 1999 BHS graduate wore the No. 1 for the Cardinals. This past season Aaron Alston wore that digit achieving an All-State selection at defensive back. Lance West, who compiled more than 3,000 yards of total offense, was also selection to the All-State first team.

All of Brighton’s All-Region and All-State selections were recognized at the Banquet. Then the night concluded with Jacobs presenting awards to those who work with Brighton Football and behind the scenes.

On the program, Jacobs thanked BHS Administration, Brighton Football Boosters, Michael Wickersham, Don Wilson, Holmes, Stewart, Tena and Caroline Jacobs, Greg Chandler, Memphis Orthopedic Group’s Jay Phillips, BHS Broadcasting’s Carla Kelly, the BHS Cheerleaders (Bailey Rick and Sydney Pridemore), Brighton Marching Band (Jonathan Findley, director), WHBK Radio, The Leader and The Millington Star.

“I would like to give a special thank you to our parents and families who revolve half of their year around our schedule and season,” Jacobs said. “Without your dedication, none of our successes would be possible.

“I would also like to thank our coaches’ families sacrifice so much family time for our program,” he concluded. “We appreciate you and love you.”

Jacobs final expression of gratitude on the night was to his 27 seniors. Each player received a wooden, engraved football along with their senior banner. Jacobs gave reflections on each player and thanked them for helping Brighton Football reach another level.