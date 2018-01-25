Country Music Superstar Eddie Montgomery to Perform at Super Chevy Show

Teen Phenoms Under The Radar Added to the List

Star Staff Reports

Multi-platinum artist Eddie Montgomery has been announced as the featured performer at the 32nd annual Super Chevy Show at Memphis International Raceway.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6, at the Millington, facility as part of the three-day Super Chevy Show which is the premier destination for all things Chevrolet.

Teen sensations Under The Radar will serve as the opening act.

Montgomery, half of the multi-platinum country music duo Montgomery Gentry that included the late Troy Gentry, first appeared on the national stage with the song “Hillbilly Shoes” in 1999. Five singles including the 2004 hit “If You Ever Stop Loving Me” and the 2008 release “Roll with Me” have reached No. 1 on the country charts.

Montgomery is making good on a promise to his late friend and collaborator to keep the band going after a tragic helicopter crash in September which claimed Gentry’s life. It is the 20th anniversary year of the Grammy-nominated group which was named CMA Vocal Duo of the Year in 2000 and was presented with the prestigious The Home Depot Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Country Music in 2009.

The band is taking the studio album “Here’s to You” along with the band’s greatest hits on the road for the first time that Montgomery will be touring without Gentry.

The opening act will be Under The Radar (UTR), which was formed in August 2014. The band features 14-year-old Zeke Yarbro on guitar and lead vocals. Other members of the trio are Matt Ireland (14) on bass and vocals, and Ryan Holcomb (15) on drums.

With a passion for music, the Memphis-based band has opened for such acts as Kansas, .38 Special, Loverboy, Bret Michaels and LA Guns. They have also been on shows with Chubby Checker, Bill Champlin (Chicago), Jim Peterik (Survivor), Krokus and Roxy Blue.

They’ve been on internet broadcasts and terrestrial radio stations around the world including Europe and Australia, and featured in such publications as Guitar World and Classic Rock.

They recently released their first full-length album with Todd Poole producing and Jimmy Fulp engineering. Poole was a founding member of Roxy Blue and later went on to form the Grammy-nominated Saliva.

Tickets for the April 6 concert and the 32nd annual Super Chevy Show will go on sale Monday morning at RaceMIR.com.