The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Basketball Rankings Week 3

Posted on January 25, 2018.

Lady Rebels Brittany Hall-Megan SanfratelloThe teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout 2018 district basketball play see how the poll shakes out. JW10 will rank the Top 5 boys’ varsity teams and Top 5 girls’ varsity teams until Regionals in February. Power 10 Rankings as of January 22.

Girls
1. Arlington
2. Houston
3. Munford
4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
5. Bolton

Boys
1. Briarcrest
2. Cordova
3. Bolton
4. FACS
5. Bartlett

GAMES OF THE WEEK
Games start at 6 p.m.
Harding Academy @ Briarcrest (Jan. 30)
Bolton @ Bartlett (Jan. 26)
Munford @ Brighton (Jan. 30)

