Obituaries January 25, 2018

ANDREW D. ‘DREW’ BANKS

Andrew D. “Drew” Banks, 21, of Millington, passed away January 19, 2018. He was a student at the University of Memphis and a graduate of Dyersburg State and Millington Central High School, who loved to play basketball. He is survived by his parents, Fredrick and Patricia Banks of Arlington; sister, Tatiana Banks of Arlington; brother, Gabriel Banks of Memphis; grandmother, Dorothy Banks of Hazlehurst, Miss.; grandfather, Timothy Lundquist of Castroville, Texas; aunts, Jill Harvey, Jann Perry and Antwinette Banks all of Hazlehurst, Melinda Petty of Albuquerque, N.M., Andrea Lundquist of Oklahoma City, Okla.; numerous cousins. The family will receive friends Saturday (Jan 27) from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Millington Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel

CHARLES EDWARD ‘EDDIE’ JOHNSON JR.

In loving honorable memory of Charles Edward “Eddie” Johnson Jr. retired USAF. He is survived by his son’s Robert Charles Johnson, Micheal Steven Johnson, grieving ex-wife Sharon Ann Johnson and his sister Anne Seymour Brentworth. His cherished caregivers and friends. Steve Boatwright Pharmacy, Roseann Sullivan-May, Regina Sullivan Fehnel, Jerika Jones, Sh’mare Williams, Phil, Jackie, Keegan, Brent Lackey, Michael Lovelace, retired USMC, Kathrine “Katt” Bergen, Tony Silver, Lee Buchachacher, former Department Commander, Kim Cornet who was Past President of American Legion Auxiliary Post 258, as well as his American Legion friends. In remembrance of Eddie’s lifetime friend and former partner Officer Richard Dacy (deceased). Thank you to the LDS Missionaries who reached out to Eddie at a critical time during his life.

Dad “Eddie”, Robert, Michael used to go fishing a lot at Otay Lake in San Diego, Calif.He taught us how to hook bait and sinkers. We caught a lot of fish in those days. Dad taught by example how to be a working man. He also taught us how to work on automobiles. A special thank you to the Peabody Internal Doctor Office, Billy Davis at Affordable Mortuary who transported Eddie, under the United States Flag to the Genesis Donor Program in Memphis. We love you Dad and we will miss you.

ROBERT L. WILLIS

Robert L. Willis, 73, of Memphis, an University of Memphis instructor and business manager of the student newspaper, The Daily Helmsman, died January 17, 2018, from lung inflammation. Bob with his wife, Candy at his side spent his last three weeks in the hospital (arriving on Christmas Eve), but in his usual gracious way he thanked every nurse and aide every time they did something for or to him, often saying “Thank you for taking such good care of me.” When news of his unexpected death hit social media, he was often described with these words: always smiling, kind, great mentor, wonderful man, sincere, caring, generous, integrity, champion, always there to talk to, always encouraging and “I loved learning about life and journalism from him.” Reaction to his death was most often described as “devastating” and “heart-breaking.” Bob grew up in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where he made many lifelong friends at MCHS and went on to the University of Oklahoma, where he was president of his fraternity Delta Tau Delta. He graduated with a BA in journalism and in his 40s received his MA from Ball State University. He then taught journalism at Boston College and the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, before joining the University of Memphis faculty 21 years ago. His first career was as a PR executive in the oil and gas industry. Bob served as an officer in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1966-67 during the Vietnam era and was proud of being the 8th Army Ping Pong Champion. Bob loved many things: his savior, Jesus Christ, his wife, Candy Justice Willis and his whole family, his students, his friends, tennis, their Central Gardens home, his 1973 yellow VW bug and music. He and Candy shared a love of music, especially jazz, and attended local concerts, and shows by their favorite singers at Birdland in NYC. Bob took great pleasure in creating themed CD compilations to give his friends and family. Candy and Bob loved to play tennis together and go dancing, but when Bob’s knee and Candy’s back sidelined them, they watched more football and allowed themselves an occasional dance at a big-band show. Their last dance was in the fall when the Memphis Knights Big Band, as always, dedicated to them the romantic song, The Way I Feel About You. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two beloved children, Kathryn Justice Leache (Josh) and William Justice (Julie) and three adored grandchildren, Matthew Leache, 5, and Sylvia Justice and Betty Leache, both 2. He leaves his brother, Dr. Bill Willis (Carol) of Tulsa and his sister, Sarah Hanna, of Houston. He always got tears in his eyes when he told of his sister writing him letters every single day while he served in Korea. He also leaves three nephews, Chris Hanna, Mark Willis and David Willis, and Bob’s dog, Charlie, who still watches for him to come home every day. Visitation was at 11 a.m. -1 p.m., Monday, January 22, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m., both at Second Presbyterian Church, Poplar at Goodlett. Memorial donations can be sent to Calvary Rescue Mission (for homeless men), 960 S. 3rd, 38106, or Street Dog Foundation (donate online).