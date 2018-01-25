Public Safety January 25, 2018

Categorized | Education & Safety

Jan. 10- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated burglary; 36-year-old Munford female charged with escape;
Jan. 11- 56-year-old Millington male charged with assault; 22-year-old Cordova male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and simple possession or casual exchange; 37-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 36-year-old Millington male charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle, drivers to exercise due care, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and violation of registration;
Jan. 13- 44-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Jan. 15- 22-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise and evading arrest;
Jan. 16- 61-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Dec. 31- 4645 Cedar Rose Drive;
Jan. 1- 3840 Shelby Road; 6718 Chase Road;
Jan. 2- 4221 Singleton Parkway;
Jan. 3- 7074 Prather Street;
Jan. 4- 3820 Micro Drive;
Jan. 5- 5108 Brinkley Drive; 7066 Juana Drive; 8067 Epperson Mill Road;
Jan. 6- 7933 Pryor Place;
Jan. 7- 5029 Easley Street/9; 7800 Quito Road;
Jan. 8- 4961Navy Road/5;
Jan. 9- 8552 Blue Creek Circle/206;4557 Shelby Road/P.O. Box;
Jan. 10- 4906 Forbess Lane; 5029 Easley Street; 8390 Highway 51 North;
Jan. 13- 5100 Moton Drive; 4919 Bill Knight Avenue;
Unintentional
Jan. 4- 8235 Highway 51 North;
False Alarm
Jan. 3- 7111 Millington Road;
Jan. 4- 5722 Integrity Drive;
Sprinkler Activated
Jan. 3- 5010 West Union Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Jan. 2- Veterans Parkway and Dakar
Jan. 4- Highway 51 North and Navy Road;
Jan. 10- Highway 51 and Shelby Road;
Jan. 11- Navy Road and Newport Street;
Jan. 13- Chruch Street and Navy Road;
Water Problem
Jan. 2- 4855 Laraine Drive; 6269 Amherst; 6269 Amherst;
Jan. 3- 5489 Shipp Road;
Medical Assistance
Jan. 2- 8181 Highway 51 North; 8181 Highway 51 North;
Jan. 3- 4279 Autumn Sun Road; 5077 Easley Street;
Jan. 9- 8181 Highway 51 North/229;
Jan. 12- 4878 Forbess Lane; 7920 Highway 51 North/118;
Jan. 13- 8181 Highway 51 North; 7793 West Navy Circle;
Alarm System Sounded
Jan. 2- 5077 Easley Street;
Jan. 11- 8235 Highway 51 North;
8235 Highway 51 North;
DUI Blood Draw
Dec. 31- 4836 Navy Road;
Jan. 1- 4836 Navy Road;
Assist Invalid
Jan. 2- 3675 Sykes Road;
Jan. 3- 5077 Easley Street;
Detector Activated
Jan. 3- 5077 Easley Street;
Drug Overdose
Jan. 3- 5029 Easley Street;
Building Fire
Jan. 4- 3036 West Union Road; 7845 Hickory Meadow Road;
Jan. 6- 7100 Woodstock Cuba
Grass Fire
Jan. 6- 10943 Vann/Arlington
Water or Steam
Jan. 6- 4935 Navy Road/4
Disregarded
Jan. 10- 4863 Bill Knight Avenue;
Jan. 12- 7775 West Navy Circle;
Sprinkler Active
Jan. 11- 5081 Easley Street;

