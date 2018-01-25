Public Safety January 25, 2018

Arrests

Jan. 10- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated burglary; 36-year-old Munford female charged with escape;

Jan. 11- 56-year-old Millington male charged with assault; 22-year-old Cordova male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and simple possession or casual exchange; 37-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 36-year-old Millington male charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle, drivers to exercise due care, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and violation of registration;

Jan. 13- 44-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Jan. 15- 22-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise and evading arrest;

Jan. 16- 61-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Dec. 31- 4645 Cedar Rose Drive;

Jan. 1- 3840 Shelby Road; 6718 Chase Road;

Jan. 2- 4221 Singleton Parkway;

Jan. 3- 7074 Prather Street;

Jan. 4- 3820 Micro Drive;

Jan. 5- 5108 Brinkley Drive; 7066 Juana Drive; 8067 Epperson Mill Road;

Jan. 6- 7933 Pryor Place;

Jan. 7- 5029 Easley Street/9; 7800 Quito Road;

Jan. 8- 4961Navy Road/5;

Jan. 9- 8552 Blue Creek Circle/206;4557 Shelby Road/P.O. Box;

Jan. 10- 4906 Forbess Lane; 5029 Easley Street; 8390 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 13- 5100 Moton Drive; 4919 Bill Knight Avenue;

Unintentional

Jan. 4- 8235 Highway 51 North;

False Alarm

Jan. 3- 7111 Millington Road;

Jan. 4- 5722 Integrity Drive;

Sprinkler Activated

Jan. 3- 5010 West Union Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Jan. 2- Veterans Parkway and Dakar

Jan. 4- Highway 51 North and Navy Road;

Jan. 10- Highway 51 and Shelby Road;

Jan. 11- Navy Road and Newport Street;

Jan. 13- Chruch Street and Navy Road;

Water Problem

Jan. 2- 4855 Laraine Drive; 6269 Amherst; 6269 Amherst;

Jan. 3- 5489 Shipp Road;

Medical Assistance

Jan. 2- 8181 Highway 51 North; 8181 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 3- 4279 Autumn Sun Road; 5077 Easley Street;

Jan. 9- 8181 Highway 51 North/229;

Jan. 12- 4878 Forbess Lane; 7920 Highway 51 North/118;

Jan. 13- 8181 Highway 51 North; 7793 West Navy Circle;

Alarm System Sounded

Jan. 2- 5077 Easley Street;

Jan. 11- 8235 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

Dec. 31- 4836 Navy Road;

Jan. 1- 4836 Navy Road;

Assist Invalid

Jan. 2- 3675 Sykes Road;

Jan. 3- 5077 Easley Street;

Detector Activated

Jan. 3- 5077 Easley Street;

Drug Overdose

Jan. 3- 5029 Easley Street;

Building Fire

Jan. 4- 3036 West Union Road; 7845 Hickory Meadow Road;

Jan. 6- 7100 Woodstock Cuba

Grass Fire

Jan. 6- 10943 Vann/Arlington

Water or Steam

Jan. 6- 4935 Navy Road/4

Disregarded

Jan. 10- 4863 Bill Knight Avenue;

Jan. 12- 7775 West Navy Circle;

Sprinkler Active

Jan. 11- 5081 Easley Street;