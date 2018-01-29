BREAKING NEWS: MCHS instructor Marshonn Calvin nominated for Life Changer Award

Star Staff Reports

Marshonn Calvin has been nominated for the 2017-2018 National Life Group “Life Changer of The Year” Award by one of his favorite former broadcasting students Jessica Tackett for his years of dedicated service in education at Millington Central High School.

The Life Changer of The Year program recognizes and awards K -12 school employees who make a positive difference in the lives of students. A selection committee will select s total of (16) winners: A Grand Prize Winner, (4) Grand Prize Finalists, (10) Life Changers and a Life Changer Spirit Winner.

Click on this link to help boost Calvin’s chances of winning the Life Changers Grand Prize Award: http://app.lifechangeroftheyear.com/nomination_detail.cfm?NominationID=1178&NominationYear=2017&SchoolState=TN