EDUCATION NEWS: Munford announces Top 10 for Class of 2018

Posted on January 30, 2018.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MHS top 10Munford High School has announced the Top 10 for the Class of 2018. This year Valedictorian is Matthew Byrd with a 4.0 grade point average and 35 on the ACT. The Salutatorian will be Charleigh Callahan also with a 4.0 GPA scoring a 32 on the ACT. The class’ Historian will be Vada Butler. The remaining members of the MHS 2018 Top 10 are Miko Le Ming McDowell, Ali Shea Kirk, Mia Michele Erskine, Dejanae Potter, Robyn Medeiros, Kelsey Frizzell and Leah Morton. The MHS Baccalaureate is scheduled for May 15 at 6:30 in the Gymnasium and graduation is planned for May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Munford Football Stadium.

