Bartlett boys make a huge move up the Journal West 10 rankings

Posted on February 1, 2018.

Bolton vs Bartlett played at Bartlett HS on Jan. 26, 2018. Bartlett won 50 - 32. Rodney Mason was dominate both on both end of the court. Here he splits two defenders and scores.

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Basketball Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout 2018 district basketball play see how the poll shakes out. JW10 will rank the Top 5 boys’ varsity teams and Top 5 girls’ varsity teams until Regionals in February. Power 10 Rankings as of January 29.

Girls
1. Arlington
2. Houston
3. Munford
4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
5. Bolton

Boys
1. Cordova
2. Bartlett
3. FACS
4. Briarcrest
5. Bolton

GAMES OF THE WEEK
Games start at 6 p.m.
Cordova @ Bolton (Feb. 6)
TRA @ FACS (Feb. 2)
Brighton @ Munford (Feb. 5)

