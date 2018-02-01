Bartlett boys make a huge move up the Journal West 10 rankings

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Basketball Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout 2018 district basketball play see how the poll shakes out. JW10 will rank the Top 5 boys’ varsity teams and Top 5 girls’ varsity teams until Regionals in February. Power 10 Rankings as of January 29.

Girls

1. Arlington

2. Houston

3. Munford

4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

5. Bolton

Boys

1. Cordova

2. Bartlett

3. FACS

4. Briarcrest

5. Bolton

GAMES OF THE WEEK

Games start at 6 p.m.

Cordova @ Bolton (Feb. 6)

TRA @ FACS (Feb. 2)

Brighton @ Munford (Feb. 5)