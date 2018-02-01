MILITARY NEWS: Corliss graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew D. Corliss graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Corliss is the son of Dale L. and Pam M. Corliss of Atoka, Tenn., and brother of Jeremy Lopez of Memphis, Tenn., and April M. Ainsworth of Las Vegas, Nev.

He is a 2015 graduate of Brighton High School, Brighton.