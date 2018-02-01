Mr. Steiner comes to TRA: School welcomes incoming Head of Schools with meet and greet

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Several members of the Tipton-Rosemark Academy family made their way out to the Performing Arts Center last Wednesday to meet and greet the newest two members in Stephen Steiner and his wife Ginger.

Steiner was the guest of honor at the official welcoming for him as the upcoming new Head of Schools. TRA recently announce the appointment Steiner as the new Head of School, effective July 1, 2018. The Board of Directors began the search process nearly a year ago and is confident the best candidate, with the tools and leadership qualities necessary to guide the school into the future, has been selected.

Steiner will be replacing current Head of Schools John Scott. Scott held the position since 2006 after he replaced Geddes Self Jr.

Steiner will be the newest leader of the TRA schools coming from New Hope Christian Academy in the Frayser district of Memphis. Steiner has a Bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a Master of Education from Covenant College. He has spent most of his career serving at New Hope Christian Academy. He started his career there 19 years ago as a volunteer. He then became a classroom teacher, administrator, and for the last six years he has served as Head of School.

“Steiner is an experienced educator and administrator and is well suited to lead our Pre-K through 12th grade programs,” said TRA Board Chair Kirk Richardson. “We know that God has a perfect plan for our school and we couldn’t be happier with this selection. TRA is truly blessed to have such a compassionate leader, focused on guiding our children through their primary and secondary school years.”

Steiner was able to greet Board members, faculty, staff, parents and a few students representing the TRA elementary, middle and high schools. Ginger was right by his side chatting with people as they arrived.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the TRA community as its next head of school,” Steiner said. “Throughout the interview process I was inspired by the commitment to the school by a dedicated Board of Directors and faculty, supportive parents, and talented students. Every Christian school classroom should invite every student to imagine how they fit into God’s story. To that end, I look forward to getting to know the Rosemark family as we advance our school’s mission throughout West Tennessee and beyond.”

Steiner confirmed to the audience that he was born in Millington. Now he will call the city his future work home when he takes over at TRA this summer. He and Ginger have been married for 21 years and they have three daughters Amelia, Claudia and Margaret. He and his family are members of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis.