Obituary February 1, 2018

BILL SULCER

Bill Sulcer, 88, of Millington, went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2018 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Sulcer Owens; brother, Jimmy Sulcer; two nieces, Susie Smith and Karen Hambick; two nephews Mark Owens and Wayne Sulcer and many great nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held Jan. 29 and interment followed. All services and visitation at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home 6755 Highway 51 North in Millington (901-872-3375).