Categorized | Obituaries

Obituary February 1, 2018

Posted on February 1, 2018.

BILL SULCER

Obit Bill SulcerBill Sulcer, 88, of Millington, went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2018 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Sulcer Owens; brother, Jimmy Sulcer; two nieces, Susie Smith and Karen Hambick; two nephews Mark Owens and Wayne Sulcer and many great nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held Jan. 29 and interment followed. All services and visitation at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home 6755 Highway 51 North in Millington (901-872-3375).

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  