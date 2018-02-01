Public Safety February 1, 2018

Categorized | Education & Safety

Public SafetyArrests
Jan. 17- 55-year-old Millington male charged with assault, harassment and extortion;
Jan. 18- 27-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 27-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;
Jan. 19- 30-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;
Jan. 20- 30-year-old Drummonds female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 35-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear;
Jan. 21-  32-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 23-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 55-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 36-year-old Millington male aggravated assault and failure to appear;
Jan. 22- 58-year-old Mason male charged with offense of criminal littering; 38-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear and calls in nonemergency situations prohibited;
Jan. 23- 26-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Jan. 14- 4933 Navy Road; 4490 Sykes Road; 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1; 8445 Highway 51 North;
Jan. 15- 7840 Church Street; 4279 Autumn Sun Road;
Jan. 17- 6861 Theda Cove; Mudville Raod and Merrill Road;
Jan. 18- 4816 North End;
Jan. 19- Singleton Parkway and Highway 385; 4305 Sykes Road;
Jan. 20- 4212 Lucy Road; 7060 Richard Wilson Drive;
Public Service
Jan. 20- 4988 Big Creek Church Road;
No Incident Four
Jan. 14- 5118 Moton Drive/26;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Jan. 14- Raleigh-Millington Raod and Highway 385;
Jan. 15- 6047 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Jan. 19- Highway 51 North and Sykes Road;
Jan. 20- Wilkinsville Road and Walker Road;
Medical Assistance
Jan. 18- 4211 Bennett Wood Drive;
Jan. 20- 4882 Forbess Lane; 4922 Bill Knight Avenue;
Water Problem
Jan. 19- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;
Sprinkler Active
Jan. 20- 7925 Highway 51 North;
Smoke or Odor
Jan. 15- 6529 Emmitt Street;
Jan. 19- 4336 Bennett Wood Drive;

