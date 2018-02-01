Sounds like an airshow over Millington

By Walter Bruce Hale

The Millington sky was awake last Tuesday with the sound of Airshow season 2018.

World-famous Skip Stewart and his aerobatic Pitts plane Prometheus 2 took to the sky for a practice performance.

It’s the all out “ready go” launch of Airshow Season 2018. The Skip Stewart entourage leaves this week headed to El Salvador for several Airshow performances.

Skip maintains a full Airshow schedule during the year as well as his airline job at FedEx. He also dedicates his time instructing future pilots and is an advocate and promoter for various aviator groups.

Each member of his team is a licensed pilots. Look for news and Airshow updates and schedule at www.skipstewartairshows.com