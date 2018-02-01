Troop 13804 Visits Star Office

Audrey Hamm, Josie Wigner and Makayla Hale from Girl Scout Troop 13804 Juniors (service unit 170 Millington/Tipton County) stopped by The Millington Star office located at 2850 Stage Village Cove Suite No. 5 to visit Editor Thomas Sellers Jr. The trio got a tour of the new Star office before explaining the troop’s Bronze Award Service Project. This is the highest award for a junior. The girls are raising money for the Tipton County Animal Shelter located at 8621 Old Highway 51 South in Brighton. The project started Jan. 24 and will conclude March 3. The 11 juniors are doing boxes to raise the money with a goal of $1,000. They will donate the money to the shelter for animal treatment by a veterinarian on location. For more information or to donate, call Sarah Smith at 484-8024.