Categorized | Community, Education & Safety

Troop 13804 Visits Star Office

Posted on February 1, 2018.

Girl Scouts visit StarAudrey Hamm, Josie Wigner and Makayla Hale from Girl Scout Troop 13804 Juniors (service unit 170 Millington/Tipton County) stopped by The Millington Star office located at 2850 Stage Village Cove Suite No. 5 to visit Editor Thomas Sellers Jr. The trio got a tour of the new Star office before explaining the troop’s Bronze Award Service Project. This is the highest award for a junior. The girls are raising money for the Tipton County Animal Shelter located at 8621 Old Highway 51 South in Brighton. The project started Jan. 24 and will conclude March 3. The 11 juniors are doing boxes to raise the money with a goal of $1,000. They will donate the money to the shelter for animal treatment by a veterinarian on location. For more information or to donate, call Sarah Smith at 484-8024.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  