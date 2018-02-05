Categorized | Community, News

2018 Millington Star Readers’ Choice Winners

Posted on February 5, 2018.

2018 Millington Readers' ChoiceBBQ- Smokin D’s

Asian Food- Kobe

Bakery- Millington Donuts

Buffet- Olympic Steak & Pizza

Catering- Pink Flamingo

Coffee- Starbucks

Cold Sandwiches- McAllister’s

Desserts- Chili’s

Donuts- Millington Donuts

Fast food- Chic-Fil-A

Fine Dining- Wyatt Earp’s

Home Cooking- Sara Lee’s Southern Kitchen Buffet

Hot Sanwiches- Huey’s

Lunch- Zaxby’s

Mexican Food- Margarita’s

Salads- McAllister’s

Steaks- Wyatt Earp’s

Best Business- Boatwright Pharmacy

Overall Restaurant- Huey’s

Man of the Year- Cary E. Vauhn

Woman of the Year- Lalania Vaughn

Overall Industry- YMCA

Auto Body Shop- USA Automotive

Auto Parts- AutoZone

Auto Repair- Carey’s Body Shop

Auto Glass Dealer- Safelight

Auto Service Department- Homer Skelton Ford

Car Audio- Howard’s Tinting

Car Wash/Detailer- Simoniz Car Wash

Muffler Repair- Millington Muffler

New Car Dealer- Homer Skelton Ford

Tire Dealer- Tate Brother’s

Transmission Repair- Millington Transmission

Used Car Dealer- Townsend Auto

Windshield Repair- Safelight

Wrecker Service- Flag City Towing

Alzheimer’s Center- McMillian Eye Care

Eye Clinic- McMillan Eye Care

Fitness Center- YMCA

Home Accessibility Center- Next Day Access

Hospital- Methodist North Hospital

Medical Clinic- Fast Pace Urgent Care

Pharmacy- Boatwright Pharmacy

Rehabilitation Services- St. Francis Hospital

Dental Office- Reed Family Dentistry

Weight Loss Center- Millington Family YMCA

Best Bible Study- First Baptist Church

Church- First Baptist Church

VBS- First Baptist Church

Pre-School/Day Care- Tipton-Rosemark Academy

College- University of Memphis Millington Center

School- Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Banking- Patriot Bank

Credit Union- First South Credit Union

Mortgage/Title Co.- American Mortgage Service

Accounting Firm- Huffman Bethany K CPA

Barber Shop- Frenchy’s

Beauty Salon- Scottie’s

Builder Apt. Community- Jack Tickle & Company

Consignment Store- Goodwill

Day Spa- T-Nail Spa

Hotel/Motel- Hampton Inn & Suites

Dry Clean- Millington Cleaner’s

Funeral Home- Munford Funeral Home

Heating/Cooling Service- Conway Services

Home Builder- Jack Tickle & Company

Insurance Agent- Allstate Danny Brown

Internet Provider- Ritter

Landscape- Hosdge’s Landscaping

Lawn Care Services- Southern Lawn & Pest

Moving Service- My Town Movers

Nail Salon- T-Nail Spa

Nursing Home/Assisted Living- Millington HealthCare

Pawn Shop- Millington Pawn & Jewelry

Pest control- Inman Murphy

Plumbing Service- Splash Plumbing

Real Estate Agency- Remax Rightway

Resale Shop- Goodwill

Roofing Service- Lucius Roofing

Security/Alarm Dealer- ADT

Service Station- Kroger

Small Engine Repair Shop- J&B Small Engine

Staffing Service- Navy Recruiting Station Military Recruiting office

Tanning Salon- Palm Beach Tan

Animal Hospital- Munford Animal Hospital

Antique Store- Midsouth Market Place

Appliance Store- Lowe’s

Building Supply- Lowe’s

Cell Phone Dealer- AT&T

Children’s Clothing- Bless Her Heart Boutique

Best Department Store- Ross Dress for Less

Electronics Store- Walmart

Farm Store- MidSouth Feed & Seed

Farmer’s Market- Jones Orchard

Florist- Anna’s Flowers & Gifts

New Furniture Store- Outlaw’s Furniture & Mattress

Used Furniture Store- Goodwill

Best Garden Shop- Lowe’s

Gift Shop- Brighton Pharmacy

Hardware Store- Haddad’s

Jewelry Store- C’s Jewelery

Lawn/Garden- Lowe’s

Liquor Store- Millington Liquor

Men’s Clothing- Dunham’s Sports

Motorcycle/ATV Dealership- Maximum

Musical Instruement Store- AMRO

Paint Dealer- Sherwin Williams

Produce- Jones Orchard

Shoes Store- Rack Room Shoes

Sporting Goods- Dunham’s Sports

Television store- Walmart

Women’s Clothing- Bless Her Heart Boutique

Attorney- David Peel

Banker- Larry Jackson

Barber- Scottie’s Cut & Color (Tony)

Building Contractor- Ronnie Tickle

Chiropractor- Dr. Jayson Cannon ( Cannon Chiropractic)

City Employee- Dianne Baker

Dentist- Dr. Janet Black (Comprehensive Family Dentistry)

Doctor- Jerry Floyd

Finacial Advisor- Robert Wharton

Firefighter/Paramedic- Gary Graves

Hairstylist- Tony Smith at Scottie’s Cut & Color

Hospital Employee- Sharon Fryman

Investment Represenative- Robert Wharton

Jeweler- Larry Dagen

Mechanic- Darrel at Roland’s Tire & Auto

New Care Sales Person- Richard Cramer

Nurse- Dawn Barrom

Pastor- Tim VanDouser

Pharmacist- Steven Boatwright

Police Officer- Jeff Gibson

Principal- Amanda Compton E.A. Harrold

Teacher (Elementary)- Amy Easley

Teacher (HS)- Sheila Pugh

Teacher (Middle) – Angel Jones

Teacher (Pre-school/Day Care)- Marissa Smith

Veterinarian- Dr. English (English Veterinary)

