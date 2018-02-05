2018 Millington Star Readers’ Choice Winners

Posted on February 5, 2018.
Asian Food- Kobe
Bakery- Millington Donuts
Buffet- Olympic Steak & Pizza
Catering- Pink Flamingo
Coffee- Starbucks
Cold Sandwiches- McAllister’s
Desserts- Chili’s
Donuts- Millington Donuts
Fast food- Chic-Fil-A
Fine Dining- Wyatt Earp’s
Home Cooking- Sara Lee’s Southern Kitchen Buffet
Hot Sanwiches- Huey’s
Lunch- Zaxby’s
Mexican Food- Margarita’s
Salads- McAllister’s
Steaks- Wyatt Earp’s
Best Business- Boatwright Pharmacy
Overall Restaurant- Huey’s
Man of the Year- Cary E. Vauhn
Woman of the Year- Lalania Vaughn
Overall Industry- YMCA
Auto Body Shop- USA Automotive
Auto Parts- AutoZone
Auto Repair- Carey’s Body Shop
Auto Glass Dealer- Safelight
Auto Service Department- Homer Skelton Ford
Car Audio- Howard’s Tinting
Car Wash/Detailer- Simoniz Car Wash
Muffler Repair- Millington Muffler
New Car Dealer- Homer Skelton Ford
Tire Dealer- Tate Brother’s
Transmission Repair- Millington Transmission
Used Car Dealer- Townsend Auto
Windshield Repair- Safelight
Wrecker Service- Flag City Towing
Alzheimer’s Center- McMillian Eye Care
Eye Clinic- McMillan Eye Care
Fitness Center- YMCA
Home Accessibility Center- Next Day Access
Hospital- Methodist North Hospital
Medical Clinic- Fast Pace Urgent Care
Pharmacy- Boatwright Pharmacy
Rehabilitation Services- St. Francis Hospital
Dental Office- Reed Family Dentistry
Weight Loss Center- Millington Family YMCA
Best Bible Study- First Baptist Church
Church- First Baptist Church
VBS- First Baptist Church
Pre-School/Day Care- Tipton-Rosemark Academy
College- University of Memphis Millington Center
School- Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Banking- Patriot Bank
Credit Union- First South Credit Union
Mortgage/Title Co.- American Mortgage Service
Accounting Firm- Huffman Bethany K CPA
Barber Shop- Frenchy’s
Beauty Salon- Scottie’s
Builder Apt. Community- Jack Tickle & Company
Consignment Store- Goodwill
Day Spa- T-Nail Spa
Hotel/Motel- Hampton Inn & Suites
Dry Clean- Millington Cleaner’s
Funeral Home- Munford Funeral Home
Heating/Cooling Service- Conway Services
Home Builder- Jack Tickle & Company
Insurance Agent- Allstate Danny Brown
Internet Provider- Ritter
Landscape- Hosdge’s Landscaping
Lawn Care Services- Southern Lawn & Pest
Moving Service- My Town Movers
Nail Salon- T-Nail Spa
Nursing Home/Assisted Living- Millington HealthCare
Pawn Shop- Millington Pawn & Jewelry
Pest control- Inman Murphy
Plumbing Service- Splash Plumbing
Real Estate Agency- Remax Rightway
Resale Shop- Goodwill
Roofing Service- Lucius Roofing
Security/Alarm Dealer- ADT
Service Station- Kroger
Small Engine Repair Shop- J&B Small Engine
Staffing Service- Navy Recruiting Station Military Recruiting office
Tanning Salon- Palm Beach Tan
Animal Hospital- Munford Animal Hospital
Antique Store- Midsouth Market Place
Appliance Store- Lowe’s
Building Supply- Lowe’s
Cell Phone Dealer- AT&T
Children’s Clothing- Bless Her Heart Boutique
Best Department Store- Ross Dress for Less
Electronics Store- Walmart
Farm Store- MidSouth Feed & Seed
Farmer’s Market- Jones Orchard
Florist- Anna’s Flowers & Gifts
New Furniture Store- Outlaw’s Furniture & Mattress
Used Furniture Store- Goodwill
Best Garden Shop- Lowe’s
Gift Shop- Brighton Pharmacy
Hardware Store- Haddad’s
Jewelry Store- C’s Jewelery
Lawn/Garden- Lowe’s
Liquor Store- Millington Liquor
Men’s Clothing- Dunham’s Sports
Motorcycle/ATV Dealership- Maximum
Musical Instruement Store- AMRO
Paint Dealer- Sherwin Williams
Produce- Jones Orchard
Shoes Store- Rack Room Shoes
Sporting Goods- Dunham’s Sports
Television store- Walmart
Women’s Clothing- Bless Her Heart Boutique
Attorney- David Peel
Banker- Larry Jackson
Barber- Scottie’s Cut & Color (Tony)
Building Contractor- Ronnie Tickle
Chiropractor- Dr. Jayson Cannon ( Cannon Chiropractic)
City Employee- Dianne Baker
Dentist- Dr. Janet Black (Comprehensive Family Dentistry)
Doctor- Jerry Floyd
Finacial Advisor- Robert Wharton
Firefighter/Paramedic- Gary Graves
Hairstylist- Tony Smith at Scottie’s Cut & Color
Hospital Employee- Sharon Fryman
Investment Represenative- Robert Wharton
Jeweler- Larry Dagen
Mechanic- Darrel at Roland’s Tire & Auto
New Care Sales Person- Richard Cramer
Nurse- Dawn Barrom
Pastor- Tim VanDouser
Pharmacist- Steven Boatwright
Police Officer- Jeff Gibson
Principal- Amanda Compton E.A. Harrold
Teacher (Elementary)- Amy Easley
Teacher (HS)- Sheila Pugh
Teacher (Middle) – Angel Jones
Teacher (Pre-school/Day Care)- Marissa Smith
Veterinarian- Dr. English (English Veterinary)
