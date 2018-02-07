BREAKING NEWS: Munford Band selected for 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade

Star Staff Reports

PASADENA, Calif. – The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® has selected 20 of the marching bands that will participate in the 130th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “The Melody of Life.” The bands will travel to Pasadena from across the United States and around the world, including Canada, Costa Rica, Japan, Puerto Rico, and Sweden. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the 105th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual are determined.

The 20 bands selected are (listed alphabetically by name):

Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets (Montgomery, AL) All-Izumo Honor Green Band (Izumo, Japan) Banda Escolar de Guayanilla Puerto Rico (Guayanilla, Puerto Rico) Banda Municipal de Acosta (Acosta, San José, Costa Rica) Calgary Stampede Showband (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) Cavalcade of Bands Honor Band (Mid-Atlantic Region) Florida A&M University, The Incomparable Marching “100” (Tallahassee, FL) Flower Mound High School Band (Flower Mound, TX) Lincoln-Way Marching Band (Frankfort, IL) Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, CA) Mercer Island High School Marching Band (Mercer Island, WA) Munford High School Band (Munford, TN) Na Koa Ali`I – Hawai`i All-State Marching Band (Kaneohe, HI) Pacific Crest Drum & Bugle Corps (Diamond Bar, CA) Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, CA) Pickerington Marching Band (Pickerington, OH) Royal Swedish Cadet Band (Karlskrona, Sweden) The Lassiter High School Marching Trojan Band (Marietta, GA) The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Long Beach, CA) United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (San Diego, CA)

Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value. In order to be considered, band representatives submitted detailed applications, which included photos, video footage and letters of recommendation. Throughout the year, bands organize fundraisers to support all necessary funds for travel and accommodations. In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2018 at Pasadena City College.