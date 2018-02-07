NATIONAL SIGNING DAY ’18: Cougars send total of five to schools in Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Munford’s 2018 National Signing Day had impact outside of Tennessee reaching Alabama and Arkansas.

While a trio of Cougars will remain in the Volunteer State heading to Cumberland University located in Lebanon, Munford seniors Will Hankins and Cole Edrington inked letters of intent to play football at University of South Alabama and Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. Respectively.

Hankins and Edrington joined teammates, Cumberland signees, Chaz Hayes, Marcus Webb and Kylan Washington for National Signing Day.

Munford Head Coach Nick Markel was proud to see a quintet of his senior class get a huge payoff from an 9-3 season and second-place finish in Region 8-5A.

“As a team we really worked hard,” he said. “This senior class was something I’d been really excited for since I got here at Munford. We have about 60 people in the Library right now just to watch these five guys sign.

“It speaks on their impact in the school and how much support they’ve had,” Markel added. “I’m really proud of these young men. I’m really happy for them and excited for them. This is a great opportunity for them to represent our program very well, represent themselves very well and it’s something we talk about. Hard work does pay off.”

Edrington, defensive back, was joined by his parents Stuart and Jennifer for his signing with the Tigers. Edrington lined up in various spots on the field in the secondary becoming vital to the defensive schemes.

Now he moves onto Ouachita Baptist, a NCAA Division II program of the Great American Conference. The Tigers are led by Todd Knight. Knight is the longest standing college head football coach in Arkansas.

Knight has guided the Tiger program through the infant stages of NCAA Division II, from the Lone Star Conference, the Gulf South Conference and now the Great American Conference. The Tigers were conference champs this past season.

The South Alabama Jaguars of the Sun Belt Conference will welcome Hankins to Mobile.

Hanks is an athletic, speedster with a frame ready to build muscle. He had big play capabilities on both sides of the ball for Munford in the secondary and receiving corps.

Hankins was joined by his family including parents Sheretta and William for his signing. The Hankins will trust their son with Jaguars Head Coach Steve Campbell.

Campbell recently took over at USA after a four-year stint at Central Arkansas, where he guided the Bears to 33-15 mark including a record of 24-3 in the Southland Conference the last three seasons.

Cumberland University just went through a coaching change with Tim Mathis. He became the sixth head coach since Cumberland restarted the program in 1990.

The Cumberland Phoenix of NAIA Mid-South Conference will add the Tipton trio of Hayes, Webb and Washington.

Each Cougar was named to an All-Star team recently with Webb making the All-State team at defensive end. Hayes and Washington were big time runners in the Cougar offense in 2017. And Washington was featured in the Munford secondary as a lockdown defender.

Washington celebrated the day with his mother Kenya Reed. Webb was joined by his mother Tanya. And Hayes welcomed parents Charnina and Charles Sr. for his signing. The Hayes family was also represented by Chaz’s sister Bianca, grandfather Charles A. Hayes and uncle/coach Johnny Washington.