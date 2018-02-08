Calendar of Events February 8, 2018

Feb. 10

The community will have a chance to see the new-look Millington Crisis Center and meet the new director Debra Sigee and assistant director Warner this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Open House. The center will start taking appointments that day. The Millington Crisis Center is located at 8133 Wilkinsville Road.

Feb. 10

The Chocolate Tour will be held Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Covington. Come enjoy shopping, treats and a mega chocolate and gift basket prize drawing. Tickets are on sale currently. The event is sponsored by Covington Economic Development Corporation. For more information, call Covington- Tipton Countuy Chamber of Commerce at 476-9727.



Feb. 10

Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series continues Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. with “Crepe Myrtles–Care, Pruning, and Crepe Myrtle Bark Scale Disease” presented by Joellen Dimond, Tipton County Extension Agent. The event will be held at Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road in Millington. It’s free to public, for more information, call 872-2609.

Feb. 15

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Feb. 15 at IHOP Restaurant, 8484 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Feb. 24

The 2018 Hands of Hope Auction Party “The Heart of it All” benefiting the Exchange Club Family Center will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. There will be a live and silent auctions with entertainment Peaboy Rocket. The venue will be the Ballet Memphis located at 2144 Madison Avenue with sponsor SSI State Systems Inc. CFY will be the cater and there is a fee per person.

March 6

The 2018 Military Appreciation Breakfast will be held Tuesday, March 6 honoring the 2017 Military Personnel. The Diamond & Platinum sponsor First South Financial. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the N-82 Gymnasium located at 750 Memphis Avenue in Millington. Sponsorships are available and tickets. For more information, call 872-1486.

Spring 2018

The Naval Support Activity Mid-South Fleet and Family Support Center in Millington will be hosting a Veteran and Military Spouse Job Fair on March 13, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Naval Support Activity Conference Center, 5700 Attu Street, Millington, TN 38054.

Month of February

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Greater Millington Gardening Club the second Monday of every month from 6-9 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. It is $10 per year to join. For more information, call 873-5770.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.