MCHS DECA students heeding to State

Millington Central High School’s Distributive Education Clubs of America students are heading to State March 9-10. Led by instructor Chris Micahel, MCHS students Corey Smith (sports and entertainment marketing), Beatriz Barrera (retail merchandising), Cameron Bryant (business services), Lindsey Birmingham (restaurant management), Essence McKinney (retail merchandising) and Junior McCullogh (entrepreneurship). DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. To help with fundraising efforts, call 873-1000.