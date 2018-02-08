Obituary February 8, 2018

Categorized | Obituaries

Don Bixler, 70, of Millington, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018.  Funeral services were on Wednesday, January 31 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery.  Mr. Bixler was retired from the Caterpillar Company after 31 years, a U. S. Army Veteran, a member of the Millington VFW, a member of the Millington First Baptist Church and a Red Cross volunteer.  He is survived by his wife, Carol (nee’ Leonard) Bixler; one son, Darren Bixler of Millington, TN and one sister, Karen Chappell of Painesville, OH.  Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
