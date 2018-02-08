Public Notice

Retail Liquor License Notice

Take notice that Bharatbhai P. Patel, 4304 Jeffery St., Millington, TN 38053, and U & J Inc., 5073 Navy Road, Millington, TN 38053, has applied to Millington for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named “Millington Liquor” and to be located at 5073 Navy Road, Millington, TN 38053.

All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing to the City of Millington not later than 7:00 P.M. on March 12, 2018.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, Tennessee. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by hearing date to be scheduled by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capitol Blvd. Bldg. Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37243-0755, (615) 714-1602.

_______________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC HEARING On February 13, 2018, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a revision to the existing OR-Neighborhood Zoning Ordinance to include: O-R Neighborhood Office d. Event Center e. Any use not specifically permitted by this Ordinan prohibited Any citizen wishing to comment on this application may appear at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on February 13, 2018, at 7:00pm or reply in writing to: Brighton Town Hall attn. Ms. Tammy McKinney.