Public Safety February 8, 2018

Arrests

Jan. 24- 24-year-old Elizabethton male, charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;

Jan. 25- 46-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 38-year-old, Millington male charge with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; open container law and operation of vehicles and streetcars on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; 26-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest; 22-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 40-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear and theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 55-year-old Millington male charged with assault; 33-year-old charged with failure to appear twice;

Jan. 27- 31-year-old Drummonds male charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; lights required on motor vehicles, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 34-year-old Millington male charged with especially aggravated stalking and assault; 46-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 44-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

Jan. 28- 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Millington female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, violation of registration; 60-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while restriction in effect, speed limit violation; 19-year-old Drummonds male charged with domestic assault;

Jan. 29- 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault and failure to appear;

Jan. 30- 35-year-old Marion, Ark., female charged with failure to appear; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 33-year-old Cordova male charged with failure to appear; 44-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Jan. 21- 7974 Harrold Street; 4836 Navy Road; 5081 Easley Street/66;

Jan. 22- 4703 Cedar Rose Drive; 4852 Cassell Drive;

Jan. 23- 7985 Quinn Circle;

Jan. 24- 3820 Micro Drive; 8055 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 25- 4899 Easley Street; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Jan. 27- 7956 Susan Street; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4839 Terrell Lane;

Arcing, Shorted

Jan. 24- 4219 Eagles Hunt Road;

Smoke Detector

Jan. 26- 5077 Ealsey Street/230;

Building Fire

Jan. 26- 7840 Highway 51 North/1;

Jan. 27- 8088 Wilkinsville Road;

Gas Leak (Natural)

Jan. 27- 4932 Easley Street;

Assist Invalid

Jan. 21- 4630 Talley Street;

Jan. 25- 6136 Old Tipton Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Jan. 24- 8081 Highway 51 North;

Medical Assistance

Jan. 21- 7925 Highway 51 North/211;

Jan. 26- 4275 Nichols;

Jan. 27- 7847 Church Street; Wilkinsville Road/105; 4876 Holly Lane; 8445 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded On

Jan. 23- 6954 Highway 51 North;

Lock-In

Jan. 22- 8039 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Scare/Odor

Jan. 22- 3932 Crenshaw Road;