STAR COVERAGE: Navy Federal to expand, animal cruelty to horse & church leader accused of rape

Navy Federal to expand?

Star Staff Reports

Millington’s Navy Federal Credit Union’s is about to see some changes.

A building permit valued at more than $300,000 for “interior alterations” was submitted Friday for the 5600 Navy Road site.

Navy Federal Credit Union spokesperson Bill Pearson said the project is part of an ongoing effort to update the branches across the United States.

There are more than 300 Navy Federal Credit Union branches and 600 ATMs across the world. The Millington revamp is scheduled to start Monday, April 9, with a Monday, June 25, finish date. New flooring and wall finishes as well as improvements to the member service desks are some of the changes. Pearson said a kids zone will also be added, and a tablet computer to “educate and entertain” the children will be located in that space.

Navy Federal Credit Union is a subsidiary of Navy Federal. The Virginia-based organization was founded in 1933 and today has more than 7 million members with about 17,000 employees and $88 billion in assets.

Millington couple charged with animal cruelty

Star Staff Reports

A Millington couple has been charged with animal cruelty last month.

Courtney and Randall Simpson of Epperson Mill Road are charged in the case of starving horses according to investigators.

You can see a horse’s bones in one photo taken on the Millington property. Investigators say the Simpsons starved and neglected their horses. Three of them died. Arrest documents say the horses tried to eat bark from trees and one froze to death while trying to drink water from a lake.

Courtney Simpson has been arraigned on the animal cruelty charges and Randall Simpson was booked in jail for them. Uptown Carriages, one of the companies often seen giving rides Downtown, confirmed Courtney Simpson used to work for them in 2015.

The Department of Agriculture began the investigation late last year after people complained about the conditions at the house.

Former Atoka church leader accused of rape

Star Staff Reports

A teenage has accused a former worship leader of rape.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy came forward with accusations against former worship leader at Awakening Church Ronnie Gorton. The alleged victim said Gorton sexually assaulted, molested and raped him on multiple occasions. The teen said the most recent incident was weeks ago.

The Atoka Police Department said it received a previous report about Gorton from a different man who has similar claims. The now 20-year-old said he was also underage at the time.

Currently no charges have been filed against Gorton. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Atoka Police Department are investigating the accusations.