NEWS ALERT: Hall honored as 2018 MCHS Winterfest Queen

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Half of a dozen times, Derrick Hall has put on a dress shirt and tie to escort his daughters Ally and Paige during either a Millington Central High School Homecoming or Winterfest event.

Friday night in the William Osteen Gymnasium was his last chance to crown one of his girls with the top honor. After the name Emily Paige Hall was called out last over the public address system as the 2018 MCHS Winterfest Queen, it was finally time for the Millington Fire Department Battalion Chief to place the tiara on a Hall girl.

Known as Paige, the younger Hall was bestowed the honor by her peers and instructors.

“It felt pretty good,” she said. “I feel honored to be able to support my school like this. I really appreciate all the students and faculty who voted for me.”

At sporting events like volleyball or softball, Hall is a fan favorite for her hustle and outstanding play. In the hallways, she’s involved and active with student life.

“I know that I have a lot of friends and they show me a lot of support,” she said. “It just makes me feel good. I try to represent my school and family in a positive way.”

The 2018 MCHS Winterfest Court included Freshman Princess Jessica Sawyer (escorted by her brother Chase Stewart), Freshman Princess Averianna Smith (escorted by her father Lee Smith), Sophomore Princess Elianna Chambers (escorted by her mother Sheena Chambers), Sophomore Princess Alicia “Sky” Clark (escorted by her father Wilbert Clark), Sophomore Princess Brianna Dahms (escorted by her brother Devon Wilson), Sophomore Princess Kristin Dogan (escorted by her mother Cantrece Dogan), Junior Princess Brittany Henderson (escorted by her father Bryant Henderson), Junior Princess Kiara Kemp (escorted by her mother Kiffany Kemp), Junior Princess Nena Parker (escorted by her brother Kylen Parker), Junior Princess Briana Taylor (escorted by her brothers Kameron Middleton and Xavier Fentress), Senior Princess Kenyatta Hart (escorted by her mother Tonya Staples), Tazerria House (escorted by her father Nathan House), Senior Princess Magan Lippin (escorted by her father Eric Lippin), Senior Princess Destiny Stokes (escorted by her father Eric Stokes), Jennifer McCullough (escorted by her father Jason McCullough and stepfather Michael Brice) and Queen Emily Paige Hall (escorted by her father Derrick Hall).

Paige was a captain on the most successful Millington Lady Trojan Volleyball team in school history helping them reach Sub-State this past season. She is vice president of the FCCLA, member of the MCHS National Honor Society, the BETA Club and Art Club. Hall is a member of the Lady Trojan Softball team and is the photo editor for the Trojan Yearbook.