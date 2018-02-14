BREAKING NEWS: Wyatt Earp’s moving to Millington in former El Mezcal location

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Wyatt Earp’s is coming to Millington.

The former El Mezcal located 8834 Highway 51 North is current under renovations to become Wyatt Earp’s. With the move to Flag City, Wyatt Earp’s will close the 120 Quinton Drive in Munford. Wyatt Earp’s is also located on the Square in Covington.

“Millington has been treating us good,” Wyatt Earp’s owner Adam Kelley said. “But at our current location in Munford, we don’t pull a lot of Millington. People just don’t tend to drive North. People drive more South around here. I’m hoping I get enough Millington crowd that a lot of my Tipton County crowd goes to Covington.”

Now Millington resident won’t have to travel into Tipton County to get signature steaks like the Billy The Kid, the Gun Slinger and the Festes. Kelley plans to have the establishment open 7 days a week with lunch specials during the weekdays.

Kelley closed the deal on the property earlier this week.

Check The Millington Star for updates on the progress toward the grand opening. Kelley is targeting an early March debut. For more information, call 837-7725.