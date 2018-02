Star Staff Report

With recent mass shooting across the nation ranging from schools to churches, one local house of worship is ready to inform the public on how to keep their sanctuary safe.

Richland Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church located at 8658 Rosemark Road in Millington is hosting a Faith Base Security Training Event on Feb. 24. The training course is $50 a person. You need to RSVP prior to the event. Call in advance at 901-829-4105.