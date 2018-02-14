SPORTS ALERT: Covington teams advance in districts overwhelming Trojans

DISTRICT 15-2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT

COVINGTON — The Play-In Game of District 15-2A was a match up of the Millington Lady Trojans and Covington Lady Chargers.

The winner advanced and would earn a spot in Regionals. The loser would have its 2017-18 season come to an end. The host Lady Chargers came out with a full-court press creating chaos for the short-handed Lady Trojans.

Covington kept the pressure defense the entire night to win the game and reach the District 15-2A Semifinals this Thursday night.

DISTRICT 15-2A BOYS TOURNAMENT

COVINGTON — The 2017-18 season saw a lot of change in the Millington Trojan Basketball program.

Head Coach Jewell Gates’ second year marked some highlight victories, large scoring outburst and multiple lineups. But the veteran basketball mind enjoyed the consistency of his seniors Coryante Threlkeld, Mac Coulter and Byrce Mattox.

The seniors helped to keep the Trojans pressing forward after enduring a tough District 15-2A schedule. Tuesday night presented Millington with a chance for one more piece of change — reaching Regionals for the first time as part of the district.

The home-standing Covington Chargers provided the challenge in the Play-In game. The Chargers outlasted the Trojans 68-42 to advance.

Covington came out firing jumping out 15-7 after one quarter. The Chargers bolted ahead 26-7 early in the second quarter. Trojan Bobby Macklin finally ended Millington’s drought with a free throw. Macklin sparked a 13-5 Trojan run late in the first half to make the score 33-21 at the break.

Macklin’s layup started the rally. Kaveyon Lewis nailed a three-pointer that made the tally 28-13. Macklin made a pair of foul shots and another bucket in the lane to close out the second quarter.

Covington jumped out with a 9-0 run in the third quarter to seize control of the game.

The Chargers advance to the district semifinals and earned a spot in Regionals. Meanwhile the Trojan had their season come to an end.