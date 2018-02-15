Final regular-season basketball rankings of Power 10

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Basketball Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout 2018 district basketball play see how the poll shakes out. JW10 will rank the Top 5 boys’ varsity teams and Top 5 girls’ varsity teams until Regionals in February. Final Regular Season Rankings

Girls

1. Houston

2. Arlington

3. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

4. Munford

5. Briarcrest

Boys

1. Cordova

2. FACS

3. Briarcrest

4. Brighton

5. Bartlett