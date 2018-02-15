Millington Police Install Medication Disposal Bin

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Police Department has partner with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to provide a safe and convenient way to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medications.

The drop off bin was installed at the MPD late last month. Since the beginning of February, residents could dispose of acceptable items.

“One of the first steps in combating the misuse of prescription drugs is providing a secure and convenient location for Millington residents to safely dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications,” Millington Public Director Gary Graves said.

Millington residents can dispose of their prescription or over-the-counter medications at the Millington Police Department located at 7950 Memphis Avenue.

Some of the items that cannot be accepted are illegal drugs and narcotics or syringes, blood sugar equipment, thermometers and IV bags. Graves added residents won’t be questioned by officers once they come during business hours to drop off acceptable items.

Acceptable Items Include:

-Prescription medications

-All over-the-counter medications

-Pet medications

-Medicated ointment, lotions or drops

-Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

-Inhalers

-Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil

Items Not Accepted Include:

-Illegal drugs and narcotics

-Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

-Blood sugar equipment

-Thermometers

-IV bags

-Bloody or infectious waste

-Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc)