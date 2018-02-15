Public Notice

Retail Liquor License Notice

Take notice that Bharatbhai P. Patel, 4304 Jeffery St., Millington, TN 38053, and U & J Inc., 5073 Navy Road, Millington, TN 38053, has applied to Millington for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named “Millington Liquor” and to be located at 5073 Navy Road, Millington, TN 38053.

All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing to the City of Millington not later than 7:00 P.M. on March 12, 2018.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, Tennessee. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by hearing date to be scheduled by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capitol Blvd. Bldg. Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37243-0755, (615) 714-1602.

____________________________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

FOR TRAFFIC SIGNAL CONSTRUCTION BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at Millington City Hall,

7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053 and opened

immediately thereafter, for:

Bid #2018-4 – Due March 1, 2018 at 10 AM

TRAFFIC SIGNAL

The City is seeking bids for the construction of

a new span-wire traffic signal at the intersection

of Nelson Road at Easley Street in Millington, TN.

Typical improvements include installing traffic

signal poles, traffic signal controller and cabinet,

traffic signal equipment, vehicle video detection,

conduit, and cabling. The cabinet will be provided

by the City of Millington and will require

modifications for this project.

For more information, please call (901)-461-8595.

Bidding documents and plans may be obtained

by contacting the City at 7930 Nelson Rd,

Millington, TN 38053 or 901-873-5701.