Public Safety February 15, 2018

Arrests

Jan. 31- 34-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession or casual exchange;

Feb. 1- 52-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and violation of registration; 37-year-old Drummonds male charged with theft of property $500 or more and failure to appear; 46-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 40-year-old Millington male charged with vandalism $500 or less and disorderly conduct;

Feb. 2- 22-year-old Munford male charged with theft of property $500 or less and assault; 34-year-old Memphis male charged speed limit violation, reckless driving, evading arrest;

Feb. 3- 33-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass; 20-year-old Munford male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 45-year-old Munford male charged with simple possession or casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 55-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass; 27-year-old Covington male charged with failure to appear;

Feb. 4- 25-year-old Ridgeland, Miss., charged with Public Intoxication; 43-year-old Memphis male charged domestic assault; 29-year-old Brighton male charged with theft of property $500 or more, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession or casual exchange, theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and theft of property $500 or less;

Feb. 5- 40-year-old Millington male charged wit failure to appear; 26-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear;

Feb. 6- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports

January 23, 2018

Fines

Demaras L. Albright of 1433 Briercrest Lane in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shammone Carver of 7760 Admiral in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Keona D. Clark of 6291 Leamont Drive in Millington was charge theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Heather Jachym of 4867 Saratoga in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher R. Johnson of 7511 Cloverhaven in Millington was charged with leaving child/children unattended in motor vehicle, guilty plea $200 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Lindsey N. Owens of 5235 Banbury Avenue in Memphis was charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost 2 days jail 1 day credit;

John D. Sadler of 7931 Harrold Street in Millington was charged driving while license suspended, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost; evading arrest by motor vehicle, guilty plea amended to evading $750 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jason M. Shaw of 3015 Oak Aliee Street in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jeffery E. Williams of 7600 Martin Road in Millington was charged with leaving scene of accident/property damage, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/26 probation, 11/16 suspeneded 13 credit; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; public defender, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Zachary Clevenger of 33 Alma in Munford was charged aggravated assault, guilty plea amended to simple assault $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit no contact with victim;

Shawn C. Henley charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days at Shelby County Department of Correction;

Debbie L Johnson, aka, Flanagan of 8286 Wilkinsville Road in Millington was charged with Aggravated Assault and vandalism over $1,000, found probable cause held to state;

Elisa M. Lambert P.O. Box 1432 in Munford was charged with petition deferment revocation, guilty plea diversion revoked theft under $500, 60 days jail;

Jacqueline Overstreet of 1755 Bringle Road in Covington was charged with vandalism over $1,000 and assault, found probable cause helf to state;

Rachel M. Quinton of 34 Demery Drive in Munford was charged with escape and public defender, guilty plea 11 months 29 days in jail, 15 days credit;

Javon A. Stupka of 47 Westerfield in Atoka was charged with violation of probation, guilty plea 11/24 jail, 9/6 suspended, 23/29 probation, 18 days credit;

Ricky L. Teat of 1170 Creston Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 1 day credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year;

Billy Glen Thompson of 7661 Sledge Road in Millington was charged with assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/16 suspended, 11/16 probation 13 days credit, no contact with victim;

Brandon J. Wilburn of 7696 Arapaho in Millington was charged with violation of bad check law, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation 8 days credit restitution $458.58;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Dashon T. Fields of 532 Duncan Drive in Atoka was charge with possession of firearm during committing a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Raven S. Gray of 245 Salmon Road in Brighton was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Bobby Hughlett of 6556 Barclay Street in Millington was charged with failure to register as sex offender;

Robert T. Mangrum of 4272 Shelby Road in Millington charged with false reports;

Samantha R. Matthews, aka Fitts, of 8158 Robena Lane in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, possession of drug parahernalia and theft of property under $500;

Michael Pritchett of 3260 Cuba-Millington Raod in Millington was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery;

Jason D. Pugh of 1380 Pryor Road in Drummonds was charged with driving under the influence, registing offical detention and reckless driving;

Derrick T. Thomas of 3681 Outland Road in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, speeding, reckless driving and evading arrest by motor vehicle;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Jan. 28- 5081 Easley Street; 8181 Highway 51 North; 7098 Juana Drive;

Jan. 29- 4579 Wells Road; 8081 Highway 51 North;

Jan. 30- 4905 Ketta Lane; 7696 Arapaho Street; 4800 West Union Road;

Jan. 31- 7925 Highway 51 North; 4480 Sykes Road;

Feb. 1- 4933 Navy Road/2;

Feb. 2- 4774 Montgomery Street; 8579 Wells Road;

Feb. 3- 7874 C Street; 4265 Water Briar Road;

Arcing, Shorted

Jan. 30- West Union at the bridge;

Assist Police

Jan. 29- 4804 Montgomery Street;

Assist Invalid

Feb. 3- 3675 Sykes Road;

Person in Distress

Jan. 28- 4977 Tickle View Drive;

Extrication of Vehicle

Jan. 28- 5083 Pruitt Street;

Medical Assistance

Jan. 28- 7917 Newport Street; 4761 Navy Road;

Jan. 30- 4961 Navy Road;

Jan. 31- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Jan. 30- 7873 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 2- 3233 Rast Road;

False Alarm

Jan. 30- 5077 Easley Street/207;

Smoke Detector

Jan. 31- 9276 Highway 51 North;

Drug Overdose

Jan. 31- 4957 Buford Avenue;

Alarm System Sounded

Feb. 2- 8050 West Street;