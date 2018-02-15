Quartet of Trojans heading to State Wrestling Tournament

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Trojan Wrestling program is sending four athletes to the State Tournament.

Qualifying this past Saturday at Fairview High School during the Region 4-A/AA Wrestling Tournament were Millington’s Jayden Tincher (106), Alexander Abraham (113), Seth Saigeon (138) and Paul Stafford (170).

“Very pleasantly surprised by the guys’ performance,” Millington Head Coach William Richardson said. “I knew they were getting better, but I see them every day, so that might not be reliable. But to see them against other opponents and perform so well. It confirms what I felt.

“The even better news is that we almost had seven, as three were one match away from going,” he added. “We only took eight, so this is really good. And they are all underclassmen. All are coming back next year. I am very pleased. This year has been fun. I had started to think I didn’t have it anymore. We compete Friday and Saturday at State. If we are still there Saturday, then it means we had someone place. Hope we are there till then.”

The best of Tennessee in Division I and II will be in action starting Thursday in Franklin at the 2018 State Wrestling Tournament. The event will be held at the Williamson County Expo Center. The Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park is located on 110 acres in Franklin, and is located at I-65 and Peytonsville Road (Exit No. 61).

For more information, visit www.tssaa.org