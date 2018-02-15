SPORTS ALERT: Newcomer Dyersburg Soccer lands trio out of Tipton County

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Dyersburg Lady Eagle Soccer is on a mission.

The man in charge of the new program Robert Luttrell is recruiting the area he knows well to develop the first roster for Dyersburg. In 2017, Coach Luttrell guided the Covington Lady Chargers to the Class 2A State Tournament, the first team from Tipton County.

Now the head coach for the Lady Eagles, Luttrell has been busy on the recruiting trail stopping by Munford on Wednesday to ink Morgan Self to his program.

Today Luttrell was on the scene at Brighton High School to land a pair of Lady Cardinals with goalie Lillian Williams and utility player Savannah Dickerson.

Williams was joined by her parents Jeff and Beth alongside her sister/Brighton Head Coach Kelsi Williams. Williams developed into an All-District 13-3A goalie using her athleticism to stop opposing shots.

Lillian was also a coach on the field for then Head Coach Shari Garrett posing her teammates and calling out adjustments.

One of the players listening to Williams’ commands was Dickerson. With the ability to play just about any position on the field, Dickerson was utilized toward the back line to be Williams’ security.

“Lillian is a foundation piece,” Luttrell said. “I wanted her back there because I know what she is capable of. Savannah is a clog that can fill any other position. She will play wherever you want to put her. She’ll be solid in those spots you put her. She’s a utility player or just a flat-out soccer player.”

Dickerson shared her signing day with her mother Amber and brother Dalton. Also present was her grandmother Darlane Shutler, friend/first coach Eddie Savage, friend Miranda Banks and coach Bobby Chapman. Savannah’s signing continues the family tradition started by her father Darryl, who won a National championship in football at Georgia Southern. About three years ago, Darryl suffered a severe brain injury leaving him homebound.

Dyersburg announced the addition of Division I Women’s Soccer for the Fall semester of 2018. Luttrell was chosen to lead the Lady Eagle Soccer in their inaugural season. The Lady Eagles will be a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).