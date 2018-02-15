Categorized | Community

Woods graduates basic training

February 15, 2018.

MIL News Wood graduates 2-15U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron M. Woods graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2017 graduate of Millington Central High School in Millington.

