Excessive Rain This Week – Prepare for Flooding

 Monitor the forecast and river levels.

 Heed the watches and warnings.

 Clear debris from nearby storm drains before the rain begins.

 Have a plan to evacuate or shelter-in-place at a moment’s notice.

 Have alternative routes from home and work.

 Know where higher ground is located.

 Avoid traveling at night when it is difficult to see the depth of water and hidden debris.

 Never drive through water on the road – turn around, don’t drown!

 Do not drive around barricades.

 Do not walk or swim in flood waters. Flood waters can be toxic. If

you must walk through flood waters to reach higher ground,

shower as soon as possible.