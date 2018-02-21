Excessive Rain This Week – Prepare for Flooding

Posted on February 21, 2018.
Star Staff Reports
“Stay weather aware! The National Weather Service predicts a prolonged wet weather pattern for the Mid-South with widespread heavy rainfall and potential flooding. A flash flood watch began last night at midnight through 6:00 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected Friday night into Saturday. Review your flood plans and share our safety tips with your family,” said Dale Lane, Director Shelby County Office of Preparedness.
Short Term Forecast: Today through Saturday several inches of rain with possible flash flooding and river flooding.
Long Term Forecast: Runoff from heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises in river, stream and creek levels. Widespread lowland flooding is possible and poor drainage urban areas may experience street flooding.
Flooding Safety Tips:
Monitor the forecast and river levels.
Heed the watches and warnings.
Clear debris from nearby storm drains before the rain begins.
Have a plan to evacuate or shelter-in-place at a moment’s notice.
Have alternative routes from home and work.
Know where higher ground is located.
Avoid traveling at night when it is difficult to see the depth of water and hidden debris.
Never drive through water on the road – turn around, don’t drown!
Do not drive around barricades.
Do not walk or swim in flood waters. Flood waters can be toxic. If
you must walk through flood waters to reach higher ground,
shower as soon as possible.
Do not allow children or pets near flood waters.
Have a disaster kit for home, work and auto to sustain you and
your pets for 7 days.
Plan for pets and animals to be moved to higher ground.
Caption: National Weather Service graphic Resource: www.weather.gov/Memphis
