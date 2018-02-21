Seeing Stars at Millington Playhouse 51

Star Staff Reports

Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theatre, is getting ready for tea time and some quality star-gazing.

The first two weekends of March, Playhouse 51 presents “Seeing Stars in Dixie” by Ron Osborne, sponsored by Reed Family Dentistry. The play is set in Clemmie’s Tea Room in Natchez, Miss., in 1956 when Hollywood and some really big stars came to town to film “Raintree County.” The play runs March 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays March 4 and 11 at 2 p.m. at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville.

Tickets available only at the door are adults $12; students, seniors, and military $10.

For more information and for details on group discounts, call 872-7170.

“Seeing Stars in Dixie” is ideal for a group outing, especially for women although (we think) men will enjoy it as well. It’s both very funny and heartwarming with an underlying theme of following your dreams.

Clemmie’s Tea Room becomes headquarters for all the town news and gossip about the filming of “Raintree County” and all the local sightings of Liz Taylor, Montgomery Clift and other stars. Not to mention that curious UFO that keeps buzzing around town. A big movie fan, Clemmie has always dreamed of be on the silver screen in at least one movie, and she just may get that chance of her lifetime when a contest is announced to cast one local in the film. Her friends Tootie, Jo Beth, and Glease give her all the encouragement and help she needs even as each of them work out their own dreams.

And, then, there’s snooty, stuck-up, devious social climber Marjorie (boo-hiss) who will do (and has) about anything to get her own way – – – and she wants that part in the movie and considers it hers. After all, Monty is renting a room at her home and they’re like that! He personally asked her to call him Monty, by the way. Why does Glease spend so much time at the Tea Shop and what happened to his business? What’s Marjorie’s deal? But, most of all, will Liz really stop by for a cup of tea?

Final question: Which performance of “Seeing Stars in Dixie” will you come to see? And, why not see it more than once? It’s that funny – – and that much fun. Described as a light, sweet comedy, it is as charming as the Southern tea room where it’s located. And, in the end, dreams do come true but not always the way you thought. But maybe better.

Speaking of stars, Playhouse 51 has a few of its own shining in this outing, names you might remember from other productions: Teresa Yarwood, Gwen Belcher, Shannon Elsea, Whitney Bogus, and Cheryl Spradling directed by Paul Webb.

So mark these dates: March 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11 at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road, in association with Millington Municipal Schools. Call 872-7170, like us on Facebook, or visit playhouse51.com.

After “Seeing Stars in Dixie” Playhouse 51’s next show in June will be “Snoopy — The Musical.” Auditions are set for March 16 and 17 at the Civic Center. Because of its degree of difficulty, the role of Snoopy has been pre-cast but there are plenty of other Peanuts characters available including Woodstock who is not required to sing but may need some athletic skills. And please remember, Playhouse 51 always needs and wants lots of volunteers in a large variety of capacities. No theater experience is necessary.