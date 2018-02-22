Millington’s Head-Start program moves to Lucy

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

For several years St. Williams was the home for the Porter-Leath Head Start program.

But recently the program has moved to the campus of Lucy Elementary located at 6269 Amherst Road for the foreseeable future.

Porter-Leath Vice President of Early Childhood Services Karen Harrell said the church approached Porter-Leath several months ago about its expansion. The church patiently worked along with Porter-Leath during the moving and transition process.

“St. Williams has been a long term partner and supporter of the Head Start program for years providing space to serve preschool children,” Harrell said. “In April 2016, we were informed that while St. Williams loved the Head Start program the church was preparing to renovate.

“Due to the church’s growth, they were going to use the space for church programming,” she added. “An immediate plan was developed and implemented to ensure a seamless transition. St. Williams was supportive during the transition and classrooms were licensed at Shelby County Schools-Lucy Elementary and opened on December 4, 2017.”

While the head start program was at St. Williams located at 4932 Easley Street, it was home to dozens of children from Millington.

Now the program for children aged 3 to 5 is operating at Lucy Elementary. Harrell said Porter-Leath is happy about the move and have been welcomed with open arms.

The normal hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To enroll your child, the child must have reached the age of 3 by September 30 (a date set by the Memphis City School Board) of any given year and be less than the age of 6 in order to be eligible for the Head Start program. To be eligible for the Early Head Start program, your child must be at least 6 weeks old and less than the age of 3. For both programs, your family as a whole must meet the income requirements, which are based on the number of individuals living in your household. Because this is a program for low-income families, your annual income must be under the guidelines set by the federal government. Once you have met all of the above requirements, the next step is to choose the head start center you would like your child to attend and submit an enrollment form for each child that you are want to enroll. The completion of an enrollment form does not guarantee enrollment of your child.

For more information on the head start program, call 577-2500.