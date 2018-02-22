Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety February 22, 2018

Posted on February 22, 2018.

Public SafetyArrests
Feb. 7- 53-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 30-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 33-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 44-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass; 31-year-old Millington male charged with pawned or conveyed rental property and pawned or conveyed rental property;
Feb. 8- 45-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more, simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Feb. 9- 52-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 47-year-old Millington male charged with criminal impersonation and violation of registration;
Feb. 11- 30-year-old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence and revocation of suspension of sentence; 33-year-old Memphis male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and speed limit violation;
Feb. 12- 20-year-old Millington male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation; 46-year-old Memphis female charged with criminal trespass and failure to appear;
Feb. 13- 22-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports
February 6, 2018
Fines
Jamie L. Arnette of 6656 Highway 51 North No. 816 in Millington charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Zachary L. Ballard of 595 Adkins Road in Burlison charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $250 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Kendall D. Billington of 1502 Clover Haven Drive in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Darrell K. Boyd of 6239 Division Lane in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and open container (over 21), guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Rafiel E. Caster of 7834 Richardson Landing in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Alexis M. Clay of 5402 Clinchport Circle in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Clara M. Davis of 4484 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with failure to provide prood of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jamauri T. DeBerry of 8258 N. Fletcher Run Circle in Cordova charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
James L. Dumas of 6377 Kinston Park Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Linnie V. Gibbons of 33 Lawrence Cove in Munford charged with driminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Lucas T. Gillihan of 7066 McVay Road in Germantown charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Ashley N. Luther of 5083 Pruitt in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Willie D. Malone of 1119 Palmetto Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Darrion A. Melvin of 5682 Pecan Trace in Memphis  charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Kionn J. Rodgers of 1400 Hitchcock Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Francae R. Wilson of 3630 Kings Gate No. 1 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; failure to yield to officer, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Angela F. aka Hutchison Zivanovic of 121 Hilltop Lane in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Jon G. Glover of 6177 Mudville Road in Millington charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000- $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 6 days credit; possesion of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea amended to simple possession to with methanphetamine $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail;
Dakota Holsclaw of 173 Jade Drive in Elizabethton charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine no cost, 30 days jail, 14 days credit;
Jeremy D. Johnson of 7920 Highway 51 in Millington charged with 911 calls non emergency prohibited, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 30 days jail 16 credit;
Fredrick McDonald of 7925 Highway 51 in Millington charged with aggravated assault, guilty plea amended to domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 17 days credit;
Carlin D. McKissack of 1042 Rayner Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Mickey L. Montgomery of 6856 Richardson Landing in Drummonds charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 probation, 11/22 suspended, 7 days credit;
Kyara E. Moore of 3401 Bradcrest Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Christopher E. Smith, Jr., 76 Beachwood Drive in Munford charged with assault, guilty plea no fine, no cost 30 days jail, 5 days credit;
Thomas A. Thompson of 4843 Bill Knight in Millington charged with violation of probation, guilty plea 30 days jail, 13 credit;
Victoria Trenthem of 6919 Richard Wilson Drive in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea 11 months 17 days jail, 10/23 suspended, 19 credit, 18 months probation;
Raymond M. Ware of 7835 Church Street No. 4 in Millington charged with petiton deferment revocation, guilty plea diversion revoked $250 fine, 11/29, 9/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit; charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 9/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Chase T. Acheson of 7589 Pleasant Ridge Road in Arlington charged with possession of a controlled substance;
Danielle Gordon of 8975 Armour Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent;
Frankie Jones of 7675 Sledge Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent;
John L. Riles of 8181 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence);
Eric D. Smith of 3763 Kerwin Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Feb. 5- 4751 Saratoga Avenue; 7725 Navy Circle;
Feb. 6- Jack Huffman Blvd and Newport Street; 4927 Navy Road; 4630 Talley Street;
Feb. 7- 3820 Micro Drive;
Feb. 8- 5081 Easley Street; 4970 Bilrae Circle;
Feb. 9- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/101; 4876 Holly Lane;
Feb. 10- 4836 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road;
Detector Activated
Feb. 6- 8235 Highway 51 North;
Feb. 8- 7925 Highway 51 North;
Assist Police
Feb. 4- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;
Electrical Wiring
Feb. 9- 4671 Bill Knight Avenue;
False Alarm
Feb. 4- 6656 Highway 51 North;
Good Intent Call
Feb. 9- 4830 West Union Road;
Medical Assistance
Feb. 5- 8050 West Street; 4836 Navy Road;
Feb. 6- 4217 Water Briar Road;
Feb. 7- 4236 Bennett Wood Drive; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;
Feb. 10- 5081 Easley Street;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Feb. 4- Navy Road and Rockford Street; 7763 Highway 51 North;
Feb. 10- Wilkinsville Raod and Walker Road; Highway 51 North and Navy Road;
Detector Activated
Feb. 4- 7314 Sheila Street;
Feb. 8- 7320 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Lock Out
Feb. 9- 7858 Church Street;
Smoke Detector
Feb. 10- 4641 Shelby Road; 8490 Wilkinsville Road;
Alarm System Sounded
Feb. 7- 8247 Highway 51 North;
Building Fire
Feb. 5- 4815 Jack Huffman Blvd;
Assist Invalid
Feb. 10- 8579 Wells Road;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  