Public Safety February 22, 2018

Arrests

Feb. 7- 53-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 30-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 33-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 44-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass; 31-year-old Millington male charged with pawned or conveyed rental property and pawned or conveyed rental property;

Feb. 8- 45-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more, simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Feb. 9- 52-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 47-year-old Millington male charged with criminal impersonation and violation of registration;

Feb. 11- 30-year-old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence and revocation of suspension of sentence; 33-year-old Memphis male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and speed limit violation;

Feb. 12- 20-year-old Millington male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation; 46-year-old Memphis female charged with criminal trespass and failure to appear;

Feb. 13- 22-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports

February 6, 2018

Fines

Jamie L. Arnette of 6656 Highway 51 North No. 816 in Millington charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Zachary L. Ballard of 595 Adkins Road in Burlison charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $250 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kendall D. Billington of 1502 Clover Haven Drive in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Darrell K. Boyd of 6239 Division Lane in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and open container (over 21), guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Rafiel E. Caster of 7834 Richardson Landing in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Alexis M. Clay of 5402 Clinchport Circle in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Clara M. Davis of 4484 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with failure to provide prood of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jamauri T. DeBerry of 8258 N. Fletcher Run Circle in Cordova charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

James L. Dumas of 6377 Kinston Park Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Linnie V. Gibbons of 33 Lawrence Cove in Munford charged with driminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Lucas T. Gillihan of 7066 McVay Road in Germantown charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Ashley N. Luther of 5083 Pruitt in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Willie D. Malone of 1119 Palmetto Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Darrion A. Melvin of 5682 Pecan Trace in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kionn J. Rodgers of 1400 Hitchcock Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Francae R. Wilson of 3630 Kings Gate No. 1 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; failure to yield to officer, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Angela F. aka Hutchison Zivanovic of 121 Hilltop Lane in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jon G. Glover of 6177 Mudville Road in Millington charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000- $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 6 days credit; possesion of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea amended to simple possession to with methanphetamine $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail;

Dakota Holsclaw of 173 Jade Drive in Elizabethton charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine no cost, 30 days jail, 14 days credit;

Jeremy D. Johnson of 7920 Highway 51 in Millington charged with 911 calls non emergency prohibited, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 30 days jail 16 credit;

Fredrick McDonald of 7925 Highway 51 in Millington charged with aggravated assault, guilty plea amended to domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 17 days credit;

Carlin D. McKissack of 1042 Rayner Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mickey L. Montgomery of 6856 Richardson Landing in Drummonds charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 probation, 11/22 suspended, 7 days credit;

Kyara E. Moore of 3401 Bradcrest Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher E. Smith, Jr., 76 Beachwood Drive in Munford charged with assault, guilty plea no fine, no cost 30 days jail, 5 days credit;

Thomas A. Thompson of 4843 Bill Knight in Millington charged with violation of probation, guilty plea 30 days jail, 13 credit;

Victoria Trenthem of 6919 Richard Wilson Drive in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea 11 months 17 days jail, 10/23 suspended, 19 credit, 18 months probation;

Raymond M. Ware of 7835 Church Street No. 4 in Millington charged with petiton deferment revocation, guilty plea diversion revoked $250 fine, 11/29, 9/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit; charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 9/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Chase T. Acheson of 7589 Pleasant Ridge Road in Arlington charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Danielle Gordon of 8975 Armour Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent;

Frankie Jones of 7675 Sledge Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent;

John L. Riles of 8181 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence);

Eric D. Smith of 3763 Kerwin Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Feb. 5- 4751 Saratoga Avenue; 7725 Navy Circle;

Feb. 6- Jack Huffman Blvd and Newport Street; 4927 Navy Road; 4630 Talley Street;

Feb. 7- 3820 Micro Drive;

Feb. 8- 5081 Easley Street; 4970 Bilrae Circle;

Feb. 9- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/101; 4876 Holly Lane;

Feb. 10- 4836 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road;

Detector Activated

Feb. 6- 8235 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 8- 7925 Highway 51 North;

Assist Police

Feb. 4- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Electrical Wiring

Feb. 9- 4671 Bill Knight Avenue;

False Alarm

Feb. 4- 6656 Highway 51 North;

Good Intent Call

Feb. 9- 4830 West Union Road;

Medical Assistance

Feb. 5- 8050 West Street; 4836 Navy Road;

Feb. 6- 4217 Water Briar Road;

Feb. 7- 4236 Bennett Wood Drive; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;

Feb. 10- 5081 Easley Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Feb. 4- Navy Road and Rockford Street; 7763 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 10- Wilkinsville Raod and Walker Road; Highway 51 North and Navy Road;

Detector Activated

Feb. 4- 7314 Sheila Street;

Feb. 8- 7320 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Lock Out

Feb. 9- 7858 Church Street;

Smoke Detector

Feb. 10- 4641 Shelby Road; 8490 Wilkinsville Road;

Alarm System Sounded

Feb. 7- 8247 Highway 51 North;

Building Fire

Feb. 5- 4815 Jack Huffman Blvd;

Assist Invalid

Feb. 10- 8579 Wells Road;