Smith and Moore shine as Miss Teen Tipton

Star Staff Reports

It has been a busy year of service for Miss Teen Tipton County 2017, Kasey Moore, and Miss Junior Teen Tipton County 2017, Kimmy Smith. Since their crowning last April, these two young ladies have balanced school, extracurricular activities, and the responsibility of representing and serving their community as titleholders in the Miss Tipton County family. Throughout their reign, they have attended several Tipton County events including the City of Munford Easter Egg Drop, Atoka’s Rock the Block, Covington’s Go Lucy Go Day, Celebrate Munford and countywide Christmas parades. They have spent countless hours volunteering by reading to elementary school students, hosting a STEM camp, visiting patients at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and baking cookies for the residents of the FedEx Family House. When asked about her experience as Miss Teen Tipton County, Moore replied “I have always had a heart for service, but this opportunity to serve others while giving back to Tipton County has made a lasting impact on my life.”

The 2018 Miss Teen Tipton County pageant was held Saturday at the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit the Miss Tipton County/Miss Mid-South Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.

Autumn Payne, daughter of Jeff and Amy Payne of Brighton, was crowned Miss Teen Tipton County 2018 on Saturday evening. Harley Gross of Munford was named first runner up and Haley Coleman of Brighton was named second runner up.

Macy Glass, daughter of Lonnie and Kim Glass of Munford, was crowned Miss Junior Teen Tipton County 2018. Farraday Johnson of Brighton was named first runner up and Alex Steppe of Atoka was named second runner up.