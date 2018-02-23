SPORTS ALERT: Lady Cougars advance over Cordova, next up Hardin County

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The one-two punch of Munford Lady Cougar seniors Deja Potter and Gabby Crawford got their team off to a good enough start Friday night leading to victory.

The tandem combined for 14 points in the first quarter giving the Lady Cougars an advantage for 32 minutes in the First Round Region 7-3A Girls Tournament contest against the Cordova Lady Wolves. The No. 4 seeded Lady Wolves from District 14-3A were overwhelmed throughout the night in the Munford Gymnasium being eliminated 51-29.

“I don’t think it was our best effort,” Munford Head Coach Steve Poindexter said. “Offensively, it was ugly. Defensively we had some breakdowns. I don’t know it’s because you have a team roll out there with five girls dressed out, I don’t know if that changes your mentality.

“As a coach, you would hope at this time of year it doesn’t matter who is on the other side,” he added. “You would hope you’re locked in and focused on sharpening this thing up so we can have a chance to win and reach Monday. To sum it all up, it wasn’t our best effort but we won. It’s over and now we’ve got a day of rest and practice on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully we’ll be ready for Monday.”

Munford advances to the Semifinal Round to be played Monday night at Bolton High School at 6 p.m. taking on the Hardin County Lady Tigers. Hardin County dominated the Bartlett Lady Panthers winning 64-39.

The Lady Cougars advancing started with District 13-3A MVP Crawford scoring 6 points and District 13-3A Tournament MVP Potter making four baskets in the first quarter.

The Munforrd 14-6 lead grew to 25-14 at the break starting with a Crawford layup. The first perimeter Lady Cougar to score on the night was Mary Richardson with a layup to make the tally 18-9.

Crawford went back on the attack with a layup and three-pointer making the score 23-11. Potter closed out the scoring for Munford in the first half with a bucket in the paint.

The Lady Cougars scored 10 points in the third quarter receiving points from Maiya Reed and Kennisha Mason in addition. Munford was ahead 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Cougars iced the game outscoring Cordova 16-10 in the final period. Now Munford looks forward to trying to beat Hardin County for the third time this season.

The Lady Cougars prevailed 46-36 and 49-32 respectively during the regular season over the Lady Tigers. Both contest were close until Munford was able to pull away.

“It’s 100 percent they think they can beat us,” Poindexter said. “If I have to give them some kind of motivational speech and convince them, then we’re on the way to going home. This point of time of the year, that’s a given.

“I expect a very tough game playing somebody for the third time,” he concluded. “They’re very well coached and they’re a well-balanced team. Anything short of our best effort, we’re going home. If we play the way we’re capable of playing, we’re very capable of winning that game.”

IN OTHER REGION ACTION:

Hardin County 64, Bartlett 39

Dyer County 86, Bolton 51

Last report Arlington was head of Brighton…