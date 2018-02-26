SPORTS ALERT: Two more Brighton Football signings with Allen and Twisdale

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The senior class of Brighton Cardinal Football is the most decorated bunch in the program’s history.

Today in the Brighton High School Library the Class 2018 added to the legacy with the signings of Drew Twisdale and Imari Allen to NAIA schools Lyon College and Missouri Valley College respectively.

Twisdale celebrated his signing to Lyon with mom Amanda Byrd, dad Bubba Twisdale, stepmom Courtney Twisdale, brother Hunter Twisdale and sister Lilli-Ann Byrd. Then it was time for Allen to take center stage with his parents Nicole and Greg Turner watching him to ink his national letter of intent.

Allen will become a Viking playing his college football in Marshall, Mo., for Head Coach Paul Troth. Missouri Valley plays in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and went 5-6 last season. Allen saw limited action for Brighton because of a knee injury and later wrist injury in his Cardinal tenure.

But the 6’2, 275-pound frame of Allen attracted offers with Allen selecting the Vikings. He played along the offensive line and was used as a blocking back in the Cardinal offense.

Twisdale saw action on the offensive and defensive side for the Cardinals. But his primary role was the long-snapper for Brighton. The Fighting Scots, led by Head Coach Casey Creehan recruited Twisdale as an outside linebacker. He will make the trip to Batesville, Ark., to join Lyon after the Fighting Scots finished 6-5 competing in the American Midwest Conference.

Twisdale and Allen were a part of the first Brighton Football team to reach the State Semifinals. The Cardinals won two Regional titles during their time on the roster including the 2017 Region 8-5A crown.

The duo join previous Brighton Football signees DJ Barker to Rhodes and the quartet of Aaron Alston, Spencer Cartwright, Jordan John and Cameron John to Southeast Missouri State.