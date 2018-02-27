Mid-South Military History & Civil War Show this weekend, Hold History in Your Hand

Star Staff Reports

This weekend military history collectors, enthusiast, dealers, and history buffs from across the country will be in Memphis as the South’s oldest and grandest military history show comes to town. Now in it’s 51st edition The 2018 Mid-South Military History and Civil War Show will be Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4 at the Agri Center Show Place Arena on Germantown Road.

This year’s show will showcase all of America’s Military History from the American Revolution Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam to current day conflicts. There will be historians, authors, re enactors, military, civic organizations, vehicle collectors, relic dealers, diggers, hobbist and history buffs, buying, selling and trading their collections. They will also tell many of the stories behind them.

2018 will welcome The Swain Wealth Partners “Speaker Series” to the show. Some of the country’s best military historians, speakers and authors will give hourly speeches on all aspects of military history. The ” Speaker Series” will start Saturday at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Sunday’s series starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Please see our website or Facebook page for times and speaker information.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with honor and color guards from different branches of military and periods of history presenting their colors. There will also be period music and cannon fire to get the day started. Cannon fire will continue every hour throughout the show to pay tribute and honor our fallen heroes.

Join us this weekend, Saturday March 3 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday March 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Agri Center Show Place Arena on Germantown Road. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for Veterans and children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit our website – www.midsouthmilitaryhistory.com or the Facebook page – midsouth military history & civil war show or call 901-832-4708 or 662-279-0538