Board authorizes settlement agreement with subdivision homeowners association

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing a settlement agreement with the Homeowners Association of the Jordan’s Crossing Subdivision.

Board members took the action during their Feb. 12 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Frankie Dakin and seconded by Alderman Larry Dagen.

The resolution states that a developer entered into an agreement with the city for a residential subdivision known as Jordan’s Crossing at Millington.

It notes that a “dispute” has arisen between the Homeowners Association and the city over the responsibilities for “construction, ownership and maintenance” of “certain fixed improvements” in the subdivision. These include, but are not limited to, the “private streets.”

Under the Release and Settlement Agreement, the city’s payment to the association will not exceed $25,000.

The association will:

(1) hire a contractor to make “necessary repairs to the road base” in accordance with the city’s “standard practices and guidelines” for paving; and

(2) assume all future responsibility for the private streets within the subdivision.

Subject to review and approval by City Attorney Charles Perkins, the resolution authorizes Mayor Terry Jones to execute all documents related to the agreement.