Public Safety March 1, 2018

Arrests

Feb. 15- 23-year-old Atoka female charged with failure to appear; 33-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 18-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Feb. 16- 35-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – Out of State driver’s license and speed limit violation; 38-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, compliance with financial responsibility law required, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 56-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass; 42-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;

Feb. 18- 38-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 61-year-old Burlison male charged with theft of property $500 or less and public intoxication; 21-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated burglary;

Feb. 19- 30-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear and theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 35-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

Feb. 20- 50-year-old Bartlett male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 61-year-old Millington charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 49-year-old Atoka female charged with domestic assault and vandalism over $500;

City Court Reports

February 13, 2018

Fines

Roland E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Gregory Blackwell of 4916 Navy Road No. 1 in Millington charged with criminal impersonation, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Bret A. Bouder of 7667 Tecumseh Street in Millington charged with disorderly conduct, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Cassie M. Brewster of 4045 Hobson Road in Memphis charged with guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Danny O. Brown of 3657 Cazassa Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Robin Dunn of 11 Huffman Drive in Brighton charged with driving on suspended license Out of State, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

David T. Eppich of 5082 Newcastle Road in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $25 fine plus cost;

Willie D. Malone of 1119 Palmetto Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Amanda G. Pugh of 810 Craig Avenue of Covington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $25 fine plus cost and charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Anthony P. Rodriguez of 7783 Commodore Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Johhn D. Stella charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Taylor F. Weathers of 5754 Quito Drummonds Raod in Millington charged with driving left of cener of roadway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jeremy M. Westrich of 127 Charles Place in Munford, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Charlie C. Williams of 1773 Third Green Drive of Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charged amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Darrell D. Canada charged with failure to appear, 30 days jail;

William A. Holley of 6835 Pinehurst Road in Horn Lake, Miss., charged with vandalism under $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;

Wesley C. Johnson of 8886 Burnt Pines Drive in Memphis charged with domestic assault, found probable cause held to state original bond;

Dezarre S. Lurry of 7774 Bill Knight Court in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 in jail plus cost;

Michael Pritchett of 3260 Cuba-Millington Road in Millington charged with aggravated rape, guilty plea amended to assault $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/14 suspended, 11/14 probation, 15 days no contact with victim;

Victoria Trenthem of 6919 Richard Wilson Drive in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 11/17 jail, 10/23 suspended, 18 months probation, 19 days credit;

Michael J. Walker of Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 60 days jail, 11 days credit;

Jazson J. Worles of 1936 Dupont Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear, 30 days in jail;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Danielle E. Crisel of 255 Julia Ann Drive in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended and charged with improper lights-general;

Angela D. Draffin of 4325 Meadlake Road in Millington possession of a controlled substance and theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Christopher Hampton Jr., of 120 Wylie Drive in Brighton charged with theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000 and possession of a controlled substance;

Joshua L. Owens of 6348 Woodgreen in Millington charged with domestic assault and vandalism under $1,000;

Timothy J. Sarr of 4491 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/delivery/manufacture;

Jordan T. Sprouse of 4757 Montgomery Street in Millington charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Summer L. Wright of 4491 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliever/manufacture;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical

Feb. 12- 4815 Oak Harbour Trace; Charles Bartlett Road and Dodson Street; 3557 Home Acres Road; 4349 Sykes Road; 4735 Navy Road; 4867 Clear Creek Drive; 5070 Oconner;

Feb. 13- 4799 Montgomery Street;

Feb. 15- 4836 Navy Road; 5081 Easley Street/23; 3793 Sykes Road;

Feb. 17- 4836 Navy Road; 4909 Ketta Lane;

Medical Assistance

Feb. 14- 5077 Easley Street;

Feb. 16- 4841 Bill Knight Avenue/31;

Feb. 17- 7960 Harrold Street;

Good Intent Call

Feb. 17- 4654 Vincent Drive;

Water Problem

Feb. 17- 4985 Navy Road;

Person in Distress

Feb. 17- 4961 Navy Road;

Alarm System Activated

Feb. 13- 8850 West Street;

Feb. 14- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Malicious

Feb. 15- 8540 Highway 51 North/113;

Natural Vegetation

Feb. 16- Big Creek Church Road;

Assist Invalid

Feb. 11-4217 Bennett Wood Drive; 4516 Babe Howard Blvd;

Feb. 12- 7827 Hickory Meadow Road;

Smoke Detector Activated

Feb. 11- 8247 Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Feb. 11- 5533 Pleasant Ridge Road; Wilkinsville Road & Walker Road;

Feb. 17- Navy Road and Veterans Parkway;

Water and Steam

Feb. 17- 4985 Navy Road;

Outside Rubbish

Feb. 12- Highway 14 and Millington Arlington;