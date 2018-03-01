Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety March 1, 2018

Posted on March 1, 2018.

Public SafetyArrests
Feb. 15- 23-year-old Atoka female charged with failure to appear; 33-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 18-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Feb. 16- 35-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – Out of State driver’s license and speed limit violation; 38-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, compliance with financial responsibility law required, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 56-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass; 42-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;
Feb. 18- 38-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 61-year-old Burlison male charged with theft of property $500 or less and public intoxication; 21-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated burglary;
Feb. 19- 30-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear and theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 35-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;
Feb. 20- 50-year-old Bartlett male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 61-year-old Millington charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 49-year-old Atoka female charged with domestic assault and vandalism over $500;

City Court Reports
February 13, 2018
Fines
Roland E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Gregory Blackwell of 4916 Navy Road No. 1 in Millington charged with criminal impersonation, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Bret A. Bouder of 7667 Tecumseh Street in Millington charged with disorderly conduct, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Cassie M. Brewster of 4045 Hobson Road in Memphis charged with guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Danny O. Brown of 3657 Cazassa Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Robin Dunn of 11 Huffman Drive in Brighton charged with driving on suspended license Out of State, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
David T. Eppich of 5082 Newcastle Road in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $25 fine plus cost;
Willie D. Malone of 1119 Palmetto Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Amanda G. Pugh of 810 Craig Avenue of Covington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $25 fine plus cost and charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;
Anthony P. Rodriguez of 7783 Commodore Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Johhn D. Stella charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Taylor F. Weathers of 5754 Quito Drummonds Raod in Millington charged with driving left of cener of roadway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Jeremy M. Westrich of 127 Charles Place in Munford, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Charlie C. Williams of 1773 Third Green Drive of Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charged amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Darrell D. Canada charged with failure to appear, 30 days jail;
William A. Holley of 6835 Pinehurst Road in Horn Lake, Miss., charged with vandalism under $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;
Wesley C. Johnson of 8886 Burnt Pines Drive in Memphis charged with domestic assault, found probable cause held to state original bond;
Dezarre S. Lurry of 7774 Bill Knight Court in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 in jail plus cost;
Michael Pritchett of 3260 Cuba-Millington Road in Millington charged with aggravated rape, guilty plea amended to assault $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/14 suspended, 11/14 probation, 15 days no contact with victim;
Victoria Trenthem of 6919 Richard Wilson Drive in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 11/17 jail, 10/23 suspended, 18 months probation, 19 days credit;
Michael J. Walker of Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 60 days jail, 11 days credit;
Jazson J. Worles of 1936 Dupont Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear, 30 days in jail;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Danielle E. Crisel of 255 Julia Ann Drive in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended and charged with improper lights-general;
Angela D. Draffin of 4325 Meadlake Road in Millington possession of a controlled substance and theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;
Christopher Hampton Jr., of 120 Wylie Drive in Brighton charged with theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000 and possession of a controlled substance;
Joshua L. Owens of 6348 Woodgreen in Millington charged with domestic assault and vandalism under $1,000;
Timothy J. Sarr of 4491 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/delivery/manufacture;
Jordan T. Sprouse of 4757 Montgomery Street in Millington charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;
Summer L. Wright of 4491 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliever/manufacture;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical
Feb. 12- 4815 Oak Harbour Trace; Charles Bartlett Road and Dodson Street; 3557 Home Acres Road; 4349 Sykes Road; 4735 Navy Road; 4867 Clear Creek Drive; 5070 Oconner;
Feb. 13- 4799 Montgomery Street;
Feb. 15- 4836 Navy Road; 5081 Easley Street/23; 3793 Sykes Road;
Feb. 17- 4836 Navy Road; 4909 Ketta Lane;
Medical Assistance
Feb. 14- 5077 Easley Street;
Feb. 16- 4841 Bill Knight Avenue/31;
Feb. 17- 7960 Harrold Street;
Good Intent Call
Feb. 17- 4654 Vincent Drive;
Water Problem
Feb. 17- 4985 Navy Road;
Person in Distress
Feb. 17- 4961 Navy Road;
Alarm System Activated
Feb. 13- 8850 West Street;
Feb. 14- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
Malicious
Feb. 15- 8540 Highway 51 North/113;
Natural Vegetation
Feb. 16- Big Creek Church Road;
Assist Invalid
Feb. 11-4217 Bennett Wood Drive; 4516 Babe Howard Blvd;
Feb. 12- 7827 Hickory Meadow Road;
Smoke Detector Activated
Feb. 11- 8247 Highway 51 North;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Feb. 11- 5533 Pleasant Ridge Road; Wilkinsville Road & Walker Road;
Feb. 17- Navy Road and Veterans Parkway;
Water and Steam
Feb. 17- 4985 Navy Road;
Outside Rubbish
Feb. 12- Highway 14 and Millington Arlington;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031