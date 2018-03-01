Salute to Trojan Grapplers

The annual TSSAA Wrestling Tournament was held at Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park

on Saturday, Feb. 17 with a quartet of Millington Trojans in action.

The Trojans qualified Feb. 10 at Regionals held at Fairview High School during the Region 4-A/AA Wrestling Tournament. Millington’s representatives were Jayden Tincher (106), Alexander Abraham (113), Seth Saigeon (132) and Paul Stafford (170). Tincher picked up a win at State over Dakota Harrison of Alcoa. And Stafford earned a victory over Alcoa’s Colton Wade in Franklin.