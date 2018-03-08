Calendar of Events March 8, 2018

March 8

The Millington Central High School Eighth Grade Open House will be held March 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at MCHS. Get a chance to tour the school, meet the teachers, learn about clubs and activities. The MCHS counselors will visit Millington Middle School to discuss course selections March 22-23. Student must return course cards to their MMS counselor by March 29. Welcome Class of 2022. For more information, call 873-8100.

March 10

The Millington Fire Department and instructors from CERTPius have scheduled the next two-day emergency preparedness class. Five years ago, they joined resources to offer free emergency response training to Millington area citizens. The FEMA approved Community Emergency Response Training (CERT). The CERTPius two-day training course is free to the public. The next session hosted by the Millington Fire Department is on March 3” and lO’h at the Millington Training Center on Dakar just south of the Millington-Memphis Airport. The Millington Fire Department training facilities are certified by the State of Tennessee as a Fire Training Academy. Which means you can receive some of the best, most in-depth CERT training in the country. If you would like to attend the March session, please register on-line at www.certplustraining.org. You can also view a brief video outlining how CERTPius works in the community and with local government agencies. Visit us on Facebook for up-to-date activities.

March 10

Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series continues Saturday, March 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. with the topic “A Layman’s Guide to Fertilizer” presented by Tom Mashour, Tipton County Master Gardener. The event will be held at the Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road in Millington. It is free to public and for more information, call 872-2609.

March 15

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, March 15 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

March 18

On Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. an event to support Terry Roland for Shelby County Mayor will be held at Shake Rag Bar & Grill located at 8902 Rakin Branch in Millington. There will be live music, fish fry during the meet and greet. For more information, visit Terry Roland’s Facebook page.

March 2018

The first two weekends of March, Playhouse 51 presents “Seeing Stars in Dixie” by Ron Osborne, sponsored by Reed Family Dentistry. The play is set in Clemmie’s Tea Room in Natchez, Miss., in 1956 when Hollywood and some really big stars came to town to film “Raintree County.” The play runs March 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday March 11 at 2 p.m. at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville. Tickets available only at the door at adult, student, senior and military rates. For more information and for details on group discounts, call 872-7170.

April 10

The 12th Annual Taste of Millington will be held Tuesday April 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the N82 Gymnasium. It will be hosted by the Millington Rotary Club. Tickets will be available beginning March 1. For more information, call Robert Wharton 731-676-4973 or Robbie Spearman 901-489-6914.

Spring 2018

The Naval Support Activity Mid-South Fleet and Family Support Center in Millington will be hosting a Veteran and Military Spouse Job Fair on March 13, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Naval Support Activity Conference Center, 5700 Attu Street, Millington, TN 38054.

Regular Meetings

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.