DSCC Students Chosen for 2018 PTK All-Tennessee Academic Team

Star Staff Reports

DYERSBURG — Emily Camp of Millington and Mary Grace Simonton of Covington, current students at Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC), were recently selected as members of Phi Theta Kappa’s (PTK) All-Tennessee Academic Team. Chosen among other academic team members representing two-year colleges from across Tennessee, they recently attended the All-Tennessee Luncheon held on Capitol Hill in Nashville Feb. 13. Camp, a nursing major attending the DSCC Jimmy Naifeh Center at Tipton County, maintains a 3.77 grade-point average (GPA). She currently serves as PTK vice president of fundraising. Upon graduation from DSCC, Camp plans to work at a hospital emergency department in Memphis for one year and then transfer to the University of Memphis to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Simonton, PTK president, is majoring in general studies and plans to graduate from DSCC in May. She attends the DSCC Jimmy Naifeh Center at Tipton County and maintains a 3.78 GPA. Simonton plans to continue her studies at Arkansas State University to pursue a degree in radiology.

Camp and Simonton are both members of DSCC’s Alpha Epsilon Alpha chapter of PTK. To be eligible for membership in this prestigious honor society, students must have completed 12 hours of college-level courses, be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours per semester and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The All-Tennessee Academic Luncheon recognizes students named to the All-Tennessee Academic Team by their college and is attended by the student, their families, Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) board members, college presidents, legislators and PTK Academic Honor Society chapter advisors from community colleges across Tennessee.