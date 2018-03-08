Local residents participate in 2018 Weststar Leadership Class

MARTIN – John Rountree and Heidi Shafer, both of Shelby County, are members of the University of Tennessee at Martin WestStar Leadership Program’s 2018 class.

Rountree, district manager of Safelite AutoGlass, serves on the Foundation Board at Jackson State Community College and is the campaign co-chair and board member of the Millington Family YMCA. He is a recipient of the 2017 Safelite Wall of Fame Award. Rountree attended advanced leadership training with Safelite AutoGlass and Service Master.

Shafer, chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commissions, is currently active in Broadcasting for the Challenged, Le Bonheur Club and Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus. She is a board member of Christian World View and Christ the King Lutheran School. Shafer is the recipient of Memphis Woman Magazine’s 50 Women Who Make A Difference Award and the National Foundation of Women Legislators Women of Excellence Award.

The WestStar Leadership Program, created in 1989, is the state’s oldest and largest regional leadership program. Boasting 798 graduates to date, WestStar continues to serve West Tennessee by offering leadership development and education for selected participants. The 2018 class is the 29th in program history.

For more information about the WestStar Leadership Program, contact Virginia Grimes, program coordinator, at 731-881-7298 or by email at vgrimes@utm.edu.