Public Safety March 8, 2018

Arrests

Feb. 21- 29-year-old Tennessee male charged with aggravated robbery; 60-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery;

Feb. 22- 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear and vandalism over $500;

Feb. 23- 50-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear; 33-year-old Drummonds male charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, child passenger restraint systems and child passenger restraint systems; 31-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 25-year-old Millington female charged with worthless checks;

Feb. 24- 23-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, reckless driving, child passenger restraint systems, child passenger restraint systems, child passenger restraint systems and altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates; 33-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or less; 33-year-old Millington female charged with assault and domestic assault;

Feb. 25- 48-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 61-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 19-year-old Byhalia, Miss., male charged with failure to appear, simple possession or casual exchange and failure to appear; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 29-year-old Munford male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Feb. 26- 33-year-old Millington male charged with open container law, reckless driving and speed limit violation; 35-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;

Feb. 27- 24-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 44-year-old Munford female charged with escape; 43-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

City Court Reports

February 20, 2018

Fines

Jason H. Burkeen of 6362 Old Glory Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Clinton Caples of 4062 Double Tree Road in Memphis chared with evading arrest, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jason L. Ferge of 5067 Dale Street in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Walter L. Fitts of 6225 Division Lane in Millington charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Arietta M. Glass of 336 Locust Bluff Road in Covington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

MacHerian N. Hickerson of 4915 Navy Road No. 15 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Leallan L. Hopkins of 491 Glen Springs Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea, $250 fine plus cost;

Robert W. Hopkins of 491 Glen Springs Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Rozland A. Jones of 4179 Cliffdale Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and violation of registration,guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Keena D. Means of 5083 Pruitt Street in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Michael W. Patterson of 784 Millstead Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Alvedo D. Puryear of 925 Chesterton Drive in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Keil Wanna Laq Queshia Roach of 1531 Coring Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

April L. Rook of 3544 Denver Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Joseph B. Terrell of 507 Shannon Lane in Atoka charged with driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Tanja L. Thomas of 7694 Richardson Landing Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Peggy R. Volpicelli of 2985 Rast Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s licence city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christian N. Walton of 317 Cherokee Hill Avenue in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Benjamin H. Bowles of 4836 North End Road in Millington charged with violation of protection order/restraining order, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 30 days jail, 2 credit;

Kyle W. Eubanks of 3838 Springton Street in Millington charged with violation of probation, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 8 months 29 days jail, 10 days credit;

Sierra D. Gross of 2861 Munford Gilt Edge Road in Munford charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation;

Kimberly N. Johnson of 2861 Munford Gilt Edge Road in Munford charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Connor McDonald of 2025 Crown Cove in Cordova charged with resisting official detention, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost; possession of a controlled substance, 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Jerry D. Reed of 5084 Thompson Lot 95 in Millington charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 9 months, 29 days in jial, 9 days credit;

April L. Rook of 3544 Denver Street in Memphis charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea 30 days jail, 9 days credit, no fine no cost;

Billy Glen Thompson of 7661 Sledge Road in Millington charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 30 days jail, 5 days credit;

Anthony J. Wrenn of 293 Kate McClanahan Drive in Munford charged with aggravated assault, amended to simple assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost; city retains weapon no contact with victim;

February 27, 2018

Fines

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Adam A. Arafat of 1076 Strafford Road in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Marty D. Barbee of 7680 Kiowa Street in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $250 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shauna A. Bardo of 4809 Violet Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Adrian O. Benton of 8638 North End Cove in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost; criminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Rafiel E. Caster of 3401 Bradcrest Drive in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;

Charles F. Coleman II of 134 Tanner Lane in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Danielle E. Crisel of 255 Julia Ann Drive in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jose L. Gonzalez Ramirez of 6508 Viewcrest Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Ronald M. Hamlett of 3678 Gillie Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Seth D. Munoz of 3376 Bass Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Samantha C. Robinson of 44 Cortney Cove in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Hannah S. Sanders of 8146 Quito Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge 450 fine plus cost;

Alexander J. Varnado of 4322 Field Oak Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

Marc D. Veach of 3065 Candy Lane in Burlison charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and public intoxication, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Nina L. Williamson of 32 Tucker Street No. 2 in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Tabitha S. Wilson of 5343 Beaverton Drive in Memphis charge with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jonathan M. Conroy of 6395 W Forked River Cove in Bartlett charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fien and cost, 11/29 jail 11/21 suspended 11/21 probation 8 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year;

Joshua Dorris of 5121 Brinkley Street in Millington charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; vandalism under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit, probation conterminated when fines costs and probation fees paid in full;

Brandon D. Fields of 4546 Sawmill No. 3 in Memphis charged with domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Chandler T. Hart of 7759 Biloxi Cove in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Robert K. Heard of 1003 Jessa Cove in Cordova charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Aysha M. Jones of 257 Pryor Road in Drummonds charged with failure to appear/non payment of fines, owes $635.50, last paid December 12, 2017;

Anna V. Morgan of 6379 Constance Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jacob E. Phelps of 4921 Sigler Lane in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Mark A. Chaney of 7720 Campground Road in Drummonds, theft of property under $1,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical

Feb. 18- 7733 Arapaho Street; 7849 Sweet Bark Road;

Feb. 19- 6448 Etta Road; 5077 Easley Street/205;

Feb. 20- 5077 Easley Street/205; 4700 Navy Road;

Feb. 21- 6884 Raleigh-Millington Road; 8246 Quito Road; 8188 Highway 51 North;

Feb. 22- 4836 Navy Road;

Feb. 23- 5281 Navy Road; 5600 Navy Road; 8445 Highway 51 North; 3820 Micro Drive; 7843 W Navy Circle;

Feb. 24- 5077 Easley Street; 4233 Field Oak; 9339 Quito Road;

Medical Assistance

Feb. 19- 4848 North End;

DUI Blood Draw

Feb. 20- 4836 Navy Road;

Feb. 23- 4836 Navy Road;

Disregarded on the Side

Feb. 18- 8029 Wilkinsville Road;

Feb. 19- 5112 Brinkley Drive;

Smoke Detector Activated

Feb. 21- 8612 Wells Road; 4641 Shelby Road;

Feb. 23- 5080 Copper Creek Blvd;

HazMat Release Invest

Feb. 23- Shelby Road & Quito Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Feb. 19- 3896 Oak Branch Circle Circle;

Building Fire

Feb. 22- 6305 Martin West;

Assistance

Feb. 23- 7283 Juana Drive;

Assist Invalid

Feb. 19- 5077 Easley Street/118; 4831 Terrell Lane;

Feb. 21- 5077 Easley Street/213

Grass Fire

Feb. 19- Micro Drive & Millington Road;

Lock-out

Feb. 22- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Unintentional Tranmission

Feb. 22- 7748 Kiowa Street;

Cooking Fire

Feb. 24- 8014 B Street;