ATTENTION ACTORS: Playhouse 51 announces auditions for Snoopy — the Musical

Star Staff Reports

Yes, everyone’s favorite Beagle is coming to Millington and bringing along a group of his best friends.

Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, announces auditions for Snoopy – The Musical Friday, March 16, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road.

The show features some of the favorite characters from Charles Schultz’s comic strip Peanuts like Charlie and Sally Brown, Lucy and Linus, Peppermint Patty, Woodstock, and, of course, Snoopy. A keyboardist is also needed for the production.

Auditioners should be in the 19 to 30 age range, give or take, and come prepared for cold readings from the script and a minor choreographed piece taught at each audition. Also, have a prepared song with your backing track in digital form.

The role of Woodstock should be 8 to 12 years old and able to do cartwheels, somersaults, and other minor movements. This is a non-speaking, non-singing role.

The role of Snoopy has been precast due to its difficulty but all other roles are open. As always, anyone interested in volunteering for any of the variety of backstage work necessary to produce the show are also welcome to attend auditions.

Playhouse 51 is an all-volunteer non-profit community theatre. For more information, join us on Facebook, visit www.playhouse51.com, or call 872-7170 and leave a message for a return call.

Snoopy – The Musical is produced by arrangement with Tams Witmark Music Library, Inc, New York, NY.